Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a negative performance on Thursday, with the EGX30 index down 0.78% to 35,576.42 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, fell by 0.39% to 3,618.63 points.

The EGX35-LV also retreated by 0.55% to 3,807.6 points.

Both the EGX70 index and EGX100 index ended the trading session lower by 0.12% at 10,607.85 points and by 0.17% at 14,236.18, respectively.

A total of 959.628 million shares were exchanged at a value of EGP 3.614 billion over 105,671 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 2.494 trillion.

The Egyptian investors took over 92.09% of the trading transactions, while the foreign and Arab traders made up 4.69% and 3.22%, respectively.

Retail investors represented 77.78% of the total trading, while the institutions accounted for 22.21%.

Egyptian and Arab investors were sellers with EGP 25.307 million and EGP 20.011 million, respectively. Meanwhile, the foreign traders were buyers with EGP 45.319 million.

