Dubai, UAE – Desert Group, a leading integrated landscape and green infrastructure company with nearly four decades of experience transforming arid environments into vibrant, sustainable spaces, is set to showcase its latest innovations at Myplant & Garden ME 2025 at Expo. The company, known for its holistic approach to landscaping and green infrastructure, will join the Myplant & Garden ME in highlighting the future of sustainable urban development.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dubai, Desert Group has grown from a pioneering landscaping firm into a multi-disciplinary powerhouse, offering fully integrated solutions across the entire project lifecycle – from design and construction to plant production, irrigation, and ongoing maintenance. Today, the company operates through more than 15 specialized business units, serving clients across residential, commercial, government, and hospitality sectors.

Desert Group’s portfolio spans over 6,000 projects, including luxury resorts, civic landmarks, championship golf courses, and large-scale public realm developments. With a team of over 5,000 professionals – including horticulturists, landscape architects, engineers, agronomists, and skilled craftsmen – Desert Group continues to set benchmarks for sustainable landscaping in the region.

“We’re looking forward to being part of Myplant & Garden ME 2025. It’s a strong platform to connect with the right stakeholders and reinforce the role of practical, scalable landscaping solutions in shaping sustainable cities. That’s where Desert Group adds value and that’s the conversation we are here for.” — Michael Mascarenhas, CEO, Desert Group

Now part of Al Ghandi Group Enterprises, Desert Group is poised for a new chapter of growth, combining legacy, scale, and vision to deliver impactful green infrastructure solutions that enhance urban life, restore ecological balance, and create meaningful human connections with nature.

“Desert Group’s commitment to sustainability and green innovation aligns perfectly with the vision of Myplant & Garden. Their decades of experience and pioneering spirit make them a key player in the region’s green transition, and we are excited to have them showcase their expertise at this year’s event”, said Valeria Randazzo, Exhibition Manager, Myplant & Garden ME.

Myplant & Garden Middle East, the region’s premier horticulture, landscape, and garden exhibition, is set to bloom this November with a spectacular showcase of innovation, sustainability, and natural beauty. Bringing together global and regional industry leaders, the event will transform Dubai into a vibrant hub for green excellence—featuring everything from ornamental plants and landscaping solutions to urban agriculture and smart garden technologies. Whether you're a grower, designer, architect, or enthusiast, this is the unmissable platform to connect, collaborate, and cultivate the future of green living in the Middle East.

Myplant & Garden Middle East Green Expo is the region’s premier B2B event dedicated to the horticulture, floriculture, landscaping, and urban green sectors. Organised by the Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), the expo builds on the international success of Myplant & Garden – International Green Expo in Milan, Italy. It serves as a dynamic platform for businesses, professionals, and institutions to explore innovations, forge partnerships, and drive sustainability in the Middle East’s rapidly growing green industry.

As cities in the region expand their commitment to sustainable urban development and climate adaptation, the expo brings together key industry players, including nursery and greenhouse suppliers, landscape architects, urban planners, environmental policymakers, and technology providers. Attendees will gain access to cutting-edge solutions in green infrastructure, smart irrigation, eco-friendly materials, and urban forestry, aligning with the region’s ambitious green transformation goals.

The event will feature exhibitions, specialised conferences, B2B matchmaking sessions, and networking opportunities with industry leaders from across the Middle East, Europe, and beyond. With the UAE’s position as a global hub for business and innovation, Myplant & Garden Middle East Green Expo is set to become a key reference point for green professionals and companies looking to expand their presence in the region.