Dubai, UAE: Park Properties, the newest venture under the esteemed Park Group umbrella, officially steps into the UAE real estate market with a commitment to delivering exceptional value, quality, and trust to buyers and investors.

As part of its bold expansion strategy, Park Properties is actively growing its footprint across key emirates, targeting both prime waterfront and urban residential locations. Beyond its debut flagship project, the company is advancing multiple developments, including Park Beach Residence 1 and 2, premium beachfront properties that combine contemporary design with panoramic coastal views. These projects, along with other upcoming ventures, underscore the company’s ambition to cement its position as a leading force in the region’s competitive property sector.

Park Properties is proud to be the exclusive sales partner for GJ Properties for its flagship waterfront project, Ajman Creek Towers. This strategic partnership combines GJ Properties’ strong reputation for delivering high-quality developments in Ajman with Park Properties’ expertise in sales, marketing, and client relationship management, ensuring buyers receive a seamless and transparent purchase experience.

At the forefront of Park Properties’ portfolio, Ajman Creek Towers stands out as the most affordable waterfront property in the UAE, offering the lowest price per square foot for a waterfront property in the country, starting at just AED 738 per sq. ft.. With pricing from AED 794,295 and an accessible 1% monthly post-handover payment plan, the development presents an unparalleled opportunity for both first-time buyers and seasoned investors. Residents will enjoy luxury living with scenic creek views, modern architecture, premium finishes, and a full range of amenities designed for comfort, convenience, and leisure.

“Our mission at Park Properties is to provide more than just homes, we deliver security, value, and lifestyle experiences that our clients can trust,” said Saeed Mirza C.O.O, Park Group. “Ajman Creek Towers reflects this vision, offering high-quality waterfront living at an accessible price point, without compromising on design, amenities, or location. Our exclusive partnership with GJ Properties ensures the highest level of trust, transparency, and delivery for our clients.

About GJ Properties

GJ Properties is one of Ajman’s most trusted and established real estate developers, known for delivering landmark residential and commercial projects that combine quality construction, innovative design, and timely delivery. With a track record of serving thousands of satisfied homeowners and investors, GJ Properties has been instrumental in shaping Ajman’s modern skyline and building vibrant communities that stand the test of time.

About Park Group

Park Group is a diversified real estate company with a proven track record in delivering innovative, high-quality developments across the UAE. Park Properties represents the Group’s newest venture, focusing on delivering affordable, premium residential projects that meet the needs of today’s market while ensuring long-term value for clients.

