Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, one the UAE’s leading private developers, has announced the launch of Azizi David, its latest premium residential project in the prime Al Jaddaf district. The official unveiling will be held on Monday, the 18th of August 2025, from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm in the Grand Ballroom on the second floor of the Conrad Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road.

Outstandingly well connected and strategically situated on the banks of the Dubai Creek, Azizi David features a selection of studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, and opulent penthouses. Residents will enjoy access to retail promenades and a wide array of lifestyle-enhancing amenities, including swimming pools, a cinema, fully equipped gym, kids’ play area, multipurpose room, retail spaces, ample parking, and 24-hour security. With panoramic creekside views, the development is set to become one of Al Jaddaf’s most desirable addresses.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said: “Dubai’s famed Al Jaddaf continues to draw strong demand from local and international buyers. With Azizi David, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering contemporary homes in prime locations, offering superior connectivity, elevated lifestyles, and enduring value for generations to come.”

Al Jaddaf is one of the emirate’s most strategically positioned communities, offering direct access to key business, leisure, and cultural destinations, including Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai Festival City, and Dubai International Airport. The area benefits from its proximity to major road networks – specifically Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed Road – and public transport links, being just minutes from Creek Metro Station, making it a preferred choice for those seeking convenience and urban accessibility.

The official Azizi David launch event will provide prospective homeowners with an exclusive first look and initial opportunity to secure a unit.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, Burj Azizi, as well as the master planned communities of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Venice, and Azizi Milan, among various other world-class projects across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Dubai Islands, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.