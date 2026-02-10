RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and Saudi-based technology leader Pioneers Technical Systems Co. Ltd (PTS) announced a strategic partnership to establish the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s inaugural PAC-3 ground depot. The facility will provide testing, repair and certification of PAC-3 launcher components for the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces’ PATRIOT missile defense system.

Under the agreement, Lockheed Martin will provide new and enhanced testing capabilities and train Pioneers technicians to perform critical testing and repairs of PAC-3 launcher components. The facility is expected to reach full operational capability by 2029.

“Recent real-world performance has increased the demand for PAC-3 to unprecedented levels. To meet this growing demand, Lockheed Martin is surging production to accelerate the delivery of this critical defense capability to our global customers,” said Jason Reynolds, vice president of IAMD at Lockheed Martin. “This is one of our several initiatives in the Kingdom focused on building local capacity and technical expertise, all while supporting U.S. jobs and strengthening the resilience and global reach of the U.S. defense industrial base.”

The new depot will dramatically shorten repair cycles, elevate the operational availability of Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) systems and strengthen the Kingdom’s air defense posture. This project supports Vision 2030 objectives for domestic industrial growth. As an experienced local partner, PTS brings proven expertise in electronics, circuit card assemblies and cable manufacturing – closely aligning with depot’s technical scope.

"This partnership represents a major step in building a sovereign, Saudi-led sustainment capability for critical air and missile defense systems,” said Ziyad Almohaimeed, CEO of Pioneers Technical Systems. “By establishing PAC-3 launcher testing and repair inside the Kingdom, we are strengthening national readiness while developing skilled Saudi talent to sustain these systems for the long term."

Lockheed Martin has been a committed partner to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since 1965. Today, Lockheed Martin’s presence in the Kingdom has moved beyond defense systems by providing diverse products and services, technical support and educational expertise for the Kingdom’s defense industry, as the country works toward ensuring that Saudi Vision 2030 becomes a reality.

