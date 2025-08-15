Dubai, UAE - ‘Knowledge Lounge,’ one of the many innovative initiatives of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), is organizing a rich line-up of events for August, aligning with its mission to foster a sustainable, knowledge-based society and embed quality reading into everyday life. The events, designed for various age groups across cities in the UAE and beyond, blend knowledge-sharing activities, creative workshops, and thought-provoking discussions, combining engagement, expertise, and innovation.

The agenda commenced with the Knowledge Lounge in Canada, featuring a discussion session on the educational book ‘Our Children Are Gems, But We Are Blacksmiths,’ alongside the ‘What Are You Reading?’ activity, which encouraged participants to share and explore valuable book recommendations through short Instagram videos. Other highlights included the ‘Writer of the Future’ workshop, aimed at developing young people’s writing skills, and the ‘Art of Public Speaking’ workshop, designed to build participants’ confidence in communication.

As part of MBRF’s ‘Our Knowledge Summer’ initiative, young readers took part in a session exploring ‘The Little Prince’ book, using the story to reflect on human values. The ‘We Create an Illustrated Story’ workshop sparked children’s visual imagination and creativity. Meanwhile, the Youth Knowledge Club hosted a discussion titled ‘Artificial Intelligence and Literature: Challenges and Opportunities,’ addressing the convergence of emerging technologies with creative writing. The Knowledge Lounge featured a discussion on the novel ‘Azazel’ in Al Ain.

Alexandria hosted the ‘Book from My Library’ session, as part of its efforts to promote knowledge engagement beyond the UAE. Activities continued with the ‘Little Calligrapher of Knowledge’ workshop, teaching children the art of Arabic calligraphy and fostering their aesthetic appreciation. In Sharjah and Ajman, participants engaged in a collective reading session of the ‘Finding Your Voice’ book, promoting dialogue through shared literary experiences.

The initiative also hosted a ‘Diary Writing’ workshop, encouraging participants to engage in the creative documentation of their personal experiences. In commemoration of World Humanitarian Day, a special event was held to inspire values of giving, humanity, and compassion within a voluntary framework.

Interactive sessions continued with ‘An Inspiring Story Told by a Bird,’ an activity that invited children to craft narratives from imaginative perspectives. In Khorfakkan, an event was held on a specialized personal finance management book, reflecting the initiative’s emphasis on economic and financial awareness. The ‘Stories Inspired by Pictures’ workshop further bridged the gap between visual imagery and narrative creativity.

In Abu Dhabi, a session dedicated to the book ‘Ikigai’ introduced participants to the philosophy of balanced and purposeful living. This was followed by a ‘Writing Lounge’ session that featured literary works as part of a broader creative awareness series. In Fujairah, the Knowledge Lounge celebrated Emirati Women’s Day with a reading centered on women’s voices and experiences. The program concludes with two sessions – one in Dubai highlighting women’s literary contributions in the UAE, and another in Al Ain offering a reading of a novel exploring philosophical and emotional themes.

In addition to these core events, the Knowledge Lounge is also hosting a series of activities throughout August. These include reading sessions such as ‘Whose Doll Is This?,’ creative interactive workshops like ‘Your Favourite Character: Let’s Create It Together,’ which merges drawing and literature, alongside the ‘Read Book Series’ workshop to introduce educational and developmental books to participants. Additionally, ‘Let’s Create an Illustrated Story’ and ‘Little Calligrapher of Knowledge’ will also be held, enriching the month’s agenda.

Through this wide array of activities across diverse locations, the ‘Knowledge Lounge’ reaffirms its commitment to spreading knowledge, fostering dialogue, and nurturing creativity and innovation.