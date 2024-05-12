Qatar: Luxury fashion and lifestyle brand Alo Yoga opened its newest flagship store in Qatar today at the Doha Festival City, in partnership with Alshaya Group, one of the world’s leading international retail franchise operators. The opening also marked the launch of the online shopping platform https://www.aloyoga.com.qa in the country.

Sprawling across 410 sqm, the in-store experience builds on Alo’s global mission to spread mindful movement, inspire wellness, and create community. The store’s expansive layout will bring the latest collections to full display, including high-performance activewear, and on-trend leisurewear.

“Following the successful opening of Alo in Kuwait and more recently Dubai, our latest opening in Doha will give us an opportunity to connect with our customers in Qatar, through popular athleisure styles, fitness apparel and accessories. Our expansion model continues to focus on commitment and convenience, and we look forward to bringing the brand to Abu Dhabi in October and more locations across the GCC as we continue to expand Alo and its offerings.” said Rebecca Jobo, President of Wellness Division at Alshaya Group, at the opening.

Founded in 2007 in Los Angeles by Danny Harris and Marco Degeorge, Alo is the fastest growing activewear brand globally. It has since become an international sensation loved by celebrities, yogis, and fashion-forward individuals. The Los Angeles-based brand aims to elevate luxury athleisure from the studio to the street, with high-quality, ethically made, and environmentally friendly active apparel and wellness products for both men and women.

Earlier this year, Alo made its grand debut at The Dubai Mall following its Middle East debut in Kuwait at The Avenues in 2022. Additional expansion plans are underway in the region, with the opening of more UAE stores planned for the second half of 2024.

About Alo

Alo Yoga (Alo) is a Los Angeles-based premium lifestyle brand specializing in luxury activewear with a mission to spread mindful movement, inspire wellness and create community. Since launching in 2007, Alo has become a global leader in activewear design and franchised fabrics. Since day one, Alo has been eco-aware and has been W.R.A.P. Certified in a humane and sweat-shop-free environment. An acronym for Air, Land, and Ocean, Alo has a studio-to-street mentality that transcends fashion and goes beyond the mat. Alo is available online at www.aloyoga.com and Alo Sanctuaries in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, San Diego, Scottsdale, Austin, and select retailers.

Today, Alo operates 84 stores throughout the world and ships globally via its website.

About Alshaya Group

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned enterprise, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of well-loved international brands to customers,

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across MENA, Türkiye, and Europe, with thousands of stores, cafes, restaurants, and leisure destinations, as well as a large-scale online and digital business.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, Home Furnishings and Leisure & Entertainment, Alshaya Group colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.

Fresh, modern, and relevant, Alshaya’s constantly evolving portfolio reflects the choices and lifestyle of its customers. From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the brands they love in the places they want to be. Brands such as Starbucks, H&M, Mothercare, Debenhams, American Eagle Outfitters, P.F. Chang’s, The Cheesecake Factory, The Body Shop, M.A.C, Victoria’s Secret, Boots, Pottery Barn and KidZania.

Learn more about Alshaya Group at www.alshaya.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.