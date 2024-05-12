Salma Al-Hajjaj: We are delighted to receive this prestigious award, which represents the culmination of our dedicated efforts, to establish a work environment enriched with diversity and inclusion.

In recognition of its pioneering role in executing initiatives that promote diversity and inclusion within the bank and externally, Gulf Bank was honored by MEED magazine with two prestigious awards: The "Best Implementation of Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives" and the "Best Initiative for Women in Business" award for the Middle East and North Africa region. The awards were presented at a grand ceremony in Dubai,last week.

On this occasion, Salma Al-Hajjaj, the General Manager of Human Resources at Gulf Bank, said upon receiving the award: "We are delighted that Gulf Bank has been honored with this prestigious award. It represents the culmination of our dedicated efforts to uphold the principles of sustainability, and to establish a work environment enriched with diversity and inclusion, guaranteeing equal opportunities for everyone."



She continued, "We are convinced that fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion not only boosts the bank’s positive reputation, but also enhances performance, and supports the development, creativity, and innovation of our employees. It strengthens their relationships and encourages the exchange of ideas and experiences. Empowering women, youth, and individuals with special needs is also fundamental to our strategy and aligns with our vision for Kuwait.

Al-Hajjaj also emphasized, "We firmly believe that creating a fair work environment not only fosters greater success for the bank, but also cultivates a healthier work culture for all, thereby enhancing its esteemed position as a top choice for employment in the Kuwaiti financial sector."

Al-Hajjaj mentioned that the award encourages the bank to persist in its exceptional efforts to empower women, noting a rise in the percentage of female leaders from 10% to 30% over the past decade, while women now make up about 42% of the bank's total workforce. She highlighted that Gulf Bank was one of the first in Kuwait to sign the United Nations principles for empowering women, and was the first Kuwaiti bank to eliminate all forms of discrimination between its female and male employees, achieving complete equality in employment benefits.

She stressed the need to persist in empowering women to narrow the gender gap, noting that such efforts boost institutional productivity, strengthen the national economy, and increase the Gross Domestic Product. She further stated, "We recognize the critical role of women in economic growth and in upholding sustainability principles, which aligns with the bank's strategy and Kuwait's vision."

Fair Work Envrionment

Upon receiving the ""Best Initiative for Women in Business" " award, Ms. Najla Al-Eisa, the Deputy General Manager and Chief Marketing Officer of Gulf Bank, expressed her joy over the bank's accomplishment. She noted that the award signifies the success of the extensive efforts the bank has invested in this field.

She pointed out that the bank is fully committed to women's empowerment at all levels, addressing the significant challenges that women face in society. This commitment is demonstrated by organizing the annual "Lead the Way" conference, which brings together representatives from the government, the private sector, and non-profit organizations.

Additionally, the bank organizes a monthly "WOW Diwaniya" gathering to address internal challenges and strongly focuses on the training and professional development of women; aiming to support their career advancement and leadership opportunities.

Al-Eisa mentioned that Gulf Bank firmly believes that establishing a fair work environment contributes to greater success for the bank, fosters a healthier work culture for everyone, and enhances its prestigious status as one of the top employment destinations in the Kuwaiti financial sector.

She continued, “It is important to note that this recognition is just one of several prestigious awards Gulf Bank has received. Notably, we were awarded the 'Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion' at the Middle East and North Africa Human Resources Management Summit 2023, which took place in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The summit brought together leading experts and professionals from the Human Resources sector, representing some of the region's most distinguished companies and financial institutions.

