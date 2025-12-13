Providing guidance for revenue in the range of $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion for the first fiscal quarter of 2026 and $5.7 billion to $6.1 billion for fiscal year 2026

Dubai, UAE -- Ciena® Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended November 1, 2025.

"Our record fiscal fourth quarter and full-year performance reinforces our position as the global leader in high-speed connectivity with an expanding role in the AI ecosystem," said Gary Smith, president and CEO, Ciena. "Looking ahead, we are confident in our growth trajectory over the coming years, driven by durable demand from our cloud and service provider customers and a growing set of opportunities inside and around the data center."

Performance Summary for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year Ended November 1, 2025 Revenue:

$1.35 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter 2025, compared to $1.12 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter 2024 $4.77 billion in fiscal year 2025, compared to $4.01 billion in the fiscal year 2024

Net Income per diluted share:

$0.13 GAAP and $0.91 adjusted (non-GAAP) for the fiscal fourth quarter 2025, compared to $0.25 and $0.54 for fiscal fourth quarter 2024, respectively

$0.85 GAAP and $2.64 adjusted (non-GAAP) for fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.58 and $1.82 for fiscal year 2024, respectively

The tables below (in millions, except percentage data) provide comparisons of certain quarterly and annual results. Appendices A and B set forth reconciliations between the GAAP and adjusted (non-GAAP) measures contained in this release.



Quarter Ended Period Quarter Ended Period November 1, November 2, Change November 1, November 2, Change

2025 2024 Y-T-Y* 2025 2024 Y-T-Y* Revenue $ 1,352.0 $ 1,124.1 20.3% $ 1,352.0 $ 1,124.1 20.3% Gross margin 42.7% 40.9% 1.8% 43.4% 41.6% 1.8% Operating expense $ 566.7 $ 400.8 41.4% $ 408.7 $ 354.9 15.2% Operating margin 0.8% 5.3% (4.5)% 13.2% 10.0% 3.2% EBITDA $ 47.8 $ 93.0 (48.6)% $ 205.5 $ 136.7 50.3%

Year Ended Period Year Ended Period November 1, November 2, Change November 1, November 2, Change

2025 2024 Y-T-Y* 2025 2024 Y-T-Y* Revenue $ 4,769.5 $ 4,014.9 18.8% $ 4,769.5 $ 4,014.9 18.8% Gross margin 42.0% 42.8% (0.8)% 42.7% 43.6% (0.9)% Operating expense $ 1,807.4 $ 1,553.0 16.4% $ 1,505.8 $ 1,361.7 10.6% Operating margin 4.1% 4.1% —% 11.2% 9.7% 1.5% EBITDA $ 337.9 $ 300.1 12.6% $ 636.7 $ 481.0 32.4%

* Denotes % change, or in the case of margin, absolute change

Business Outlook

"Our results reflect Ciena’s market momentum within a strong demand environment and our commitment to financial discipline, delivering strong top and bottom line performance that exceeded our guidance for the fourth quarter,” said Marc Graff, CFO of Ciena. “With our growing operating leverage and strong cash generation and balance sheet, we are well-positioned to deliver value for our customers and shareholders in 2026."

Ciena expects fiscal year 2026 to include:

Revenue in the range of $5.7 billion to $6.1 billion

Adjusted (non-GAAP) gross margin of 43% plus or minus 1%

Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating expense of approximately $1.52 billion Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating margin of 17% plus or minus 1%

Ciena expects fiscal first quarter 2026 to include:

Revenue in the range of $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion

Adjusted (non-GAAP) gross margin between 43% to 44%

Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating expense of approximately $380 million Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating margin between 15.5% and 16.5%

Statements relating to business outlook are forward-looking in nature and actual results may differ materially. These statements should be read in the context of the “Economic considerations and assumptions” in our accompanying Earnings Presentation and each of the "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non- GAAP) Measurements" found in the Notes to Investors below.

Financial Highlights

Three customers represented 10%-plus of revenue for a total of 43.6% of revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter 2025. Two customers represented 10%-plus of revenue for a total of 28.4% of revenue for the fiscal year 2025.

Average days' sales outstanding (DSOs) were 77 and 88 for the fiscal fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2025, respectively. Product inventory turns were 3.1 and 2.7 for the fiscal fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2025, respectively.

Repurchased approximately 0.7 million and 4.0 million shares of common stock for an aggregate price of $84.5 million and

$329.7 million during fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025, respectively.

Financial Performance by Segment

Networking Platforms Optical Networking

Routing and Switching

Revenue by Segment (unaudited)

Quarter Ended

November 1, 2025 November 2, 2024 Revenue %** Revenue %**

$ 929.2 68.7 $ 779.6 69.4 118.4 8.8 79.4 7.0

Total Networking Platforms 1,047.6 77.5 859.0 76.4 Platform Software and Services 93.3 6.9 99.6 8.9 Blue Planet Automation Software and Services 33.8 2.5 23.5 2.1 Global Services 1 Maintenance, Support, and Learning 82.5 6.1 77.2 6.9 Implementation 74.3 5.5 51.4 4.5 Advisory and Enablement 20.5 1.5 13.4 1.2 Total Global Services 177.3 13.1 142.0 12.6 Total $ 1,352.0 100.0 $ 1,124.1 100.0

Networking Platforms Optical Networking

Routing and Switching

Revenue by Segment (unaudited)

Year Ended

November 1, 2025 November 2, 2024 Revenue %** Revenue %**

$ 3,246.3 68.1 $ 2,642.6 65.8 430.1 9.0 399.5 10.0

Total Networking Platforms 3,676.4 77.1 3,042.1 75.8 Platform Software and Services 363.8 7.6 358.0 8.9 Blue Planet Automation Software and Services 115.5 2.4 77.6 2.0

Global Services 1

Maintenance, Support, and Learning 317.2 6.7 303.1 7.5 Implementation Advisory and Enablement 246.1 50.5 5.2 1.0 184.3 49.8 4.6 1.2 Total Global Services 613.8 12.9 537.2 13.3 Total $ 4,769.5 100.0 $ 4,014.9 100.0 ** Denotes % of total revenue

1 Effective as of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, Ciena renamed (i) its "Maintenance Support and Training" product line to "Maintenance, Support, and Learning", (ii) its "Installation and Deployment" product line to "Implementation", and (iii) its "Consulting and Network Design" product line to "Advisory and Enablement". These changes, affecting only the presentation of such information, were made on a prospective basis and do not impact comparability of previous financial results. However, the references to the prior reported product lines have been changed herein to the new names above.

Notes to Investors

Forward-Looking Statements. You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, recent news, financial results, supplemental financial information, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, assumptions and other information available to the Company as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Ciena's expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Forward-looking statements in this release include the statements in the "Summary" and "Business Outlook" sections of this press release and "Our record fiscal fourth quarter and full-year performance underscores our focused execution and solidifies our position as a global leader in high-speed connectivity with an expanding role in the evolving AI ecosystem.

Looking ahead, we are increasingly confident in our growth trajectory over the coming years, driven by accelerating, durable demand from our cloud and service provider customers and a growing set of opportunities inside and around the data center." and “With our growing operating leverage, and strong cash generation and balance sheet, we are well-positioned to deliver value for our customers and shareholders in 2026."

Ciena's actual results, performance or events may differ materially from these forward-looking statements made or implied due to a number of risks and uncertainties relating to Ciena's business, including: the effect of broader economic and market conditions on our business and that of our customers, including their spending; the development and use of artificial intelligence and its impact on overall networking technology spending; our ability to execute our business and growth strategies; supply chain constraints or disruptions including increased costs and lead times; the introduction of new technologies by us or our competitors; the timing and size of customer orders, their delivery dates and our ability to recognize revenue relating to such sales; the level of competitive pressure we encounter; the product, customer and geographic mix of sales within the period; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; factors beyond our control such as natural disasters, climate change, acts of war or terrorism, geopolitical tensions or events, and public health emergencies, epidemics, or pandemics; changes in tax or trade regulations, including the imposition of tariffs, duties or efforts to withdraw from or materially modify international trade agreements; cyberattacks, data breaches or other security incidents involving our enterprise network environment or our products; regulatory changes, litigation involving our intellectual property or government investigations; and the other risk factors disclosed in Ciena’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) including Ciena's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on September 4, 2025 and its Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the SEC. Ciena assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information included in this press release.

Non-GAAP Presentation of Quarterly and Annual Results. This release includes non-GAAP measures of Ciena's gross profit, operating expense, income from operations, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), Adjusted EBITDA, and measures of net income and net income per share. In evaluating the operating performance of Ciena's business, management excludes certain charges and credits that are required by GAAP. These items share one or more of the following characteristics: they are unusual and Ciena does not expect them to recur in the ordinary course of its business; they do not involve the expenditure of cash; they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course; or their magnitude and timing is largely outside of Ciena's control. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures below provide management and investors useful information and meaningful insight to the operating performance of the business. The presentation of these

non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to Ciena's GAAP results and these measures are not intended to be a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Ciena's non-GAAP measures and the related adjustments may differ from non-GAAP measures used by other companies and should only be used to evaluate Ciena's results of operations in conjunction with our corresponding GAAP results. To the extent not previously disclosed in a prior Ciena financial results press release, Appendices A and B to this press release set forth a complete GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures contained in this release.

With respect to Ciena’s expectations under “Business Outlook" above, Ciena is not able to provide a quantitative reconciliation of the adjusted (non-GAAP) gross margin and adjusted (non-GAAP) operating expense guidance measures to the corresponding gross profit and gross profit percentage, and operating expense GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. Ciena cannot provide meaningful estimates of the non-recurring charges and credits excluded from these non-GAAP measures due to the forward-looking nature of these estimates and their inherent variability and uncertainty. For the same reasons, Ciena is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

About Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is the global leader in high-speed connectivity. We build the world’s most adaptive networks to support exponential growth in bandwidth demand. By harnessing the power of our networking systems, interconnects, automation software, and services, Ciena revolutionizes data transmission and network management. With unparalleled expertise and innovation, we empower our customers, partners, and communities to thrive in the AI era. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn, X, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

CIENA CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

Quarter Ended Year Ended November 1, November 2, November 1, November 2,

2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue: Products $ 1,092,451 $ 892,425 $ 3,822,618 $ 3,159,021

259,533 231,687 946,889 855,934 1,351,984 1,124,112 4,769,507 4,014,955 630,150 545,580 2,250,966 1,861,317 144,655 118,510 513,624 434,048 774,805 664,090 2,764,590 2,295,365 577,179 460,022 2,004,917 1,719,590

Services Total revenue

Cost of goods sold: Products

Services

Total cost of goods sold Gross profit

Operating expenses:

Research and development 228,900 195,960 848,329 767,497 Selling and marketing 156,420 136,919 581,331 510,668 General and administrative 67,257 58,143 238,707 220,647 Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs 106,851 2,605 112,113 24,592 Amortization of intangible assets 6,112 7,185 25,758 29,569

Income from operations 10,491 59,210 197,531 166,617 Interest and other income, net 14,349 13,801 48,888 50,261 Interest expense (21,982) (24,990) (89,403) (97,028) Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt — — (729) — Income before income taxes 2,858 48,021 156,287 119,850 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (16,631) 10,993 32,949 35,894 Net income $ 19,489 $ 37,028 $ 123,338 $ 83,956 Net Income per Common Share Basic net income per common share $ 0.14 $ 0.26 $ 0.87 $ 0.58 Diluted net income per potential common share $ 0.13 $ 0.25 $ 0.85 $ 0.58 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 141,527 144,240 142,221 144,715 Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding1 145,470 146,487 145,248 145,964

1,148 — 1,148 — 566,688 400,812 1,807,386 1,552,973

Acquisition and integration costs Total operating expenses

1 Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding used in calculating GAAP diluted net income per potential common share includes the following number of shares underlying certain stock option and stock unit awards: (i) 3.9 million and 3.0 million for the fourth quarter and year ended fiscal 2025, respectively; and (ii) 2.2 million and 1.2 million for the fourth quarter and year ended fiscal 2024, respectively.

CIENA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data) (unaudited)

ASSETS

Current assets:

November 1,

2025

November 2,

2024

Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,091,952 $ 934,863

Short-term investments 216,148 316,343 Accounts receivable, net 975,856 908,597 Inventories, net 826,235 820,430 Prepaid expenses and other 455,316 564,183 Total current assets 3,565,507 3,544,416 Long-term investments 57,142 80,920 Equipment, building, furniture and fixtures, net 386,779 337,722 Operating lease right-of-use assets 38,613 27,417 Goodwill 521,204 444,707 Other intangible assets, net 224,210 165,020 Deferred tax asset, net 884,889 886,441

Other long-term assets 186,323 154,694

Total assets $ 5,864,667 $ 5,641,337

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable $ 542,841 $ 423,401 Accrued liabilities and other short-term obligations 531,081 393,905 Deferred revenue 208,936 156,379 Operating lease liabilities Current portion of long-term debt 13,956 11,580 14,455 11,700 Total current liabilities 1,308,394 999,840 Long-term deferred revenue 94,850 81,240 Other long-term obligations 175,426 185,938 Long-term operating lease liabilities 32,516 25,107

Long-term debt, net 1,524,158 1,533,074

Total liabilities 3,135,344 2,825,199

Stockholders’ equity:

Preferred stock – par value $0.01; 20,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock – par value $0.01; 290,000,000 shares authorized; 141,016,300 and 142,656,116 shares issued and outstanding 1,410 1,427 Additional paid-in capital 5,953,057 6,154,869 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (55,035) (46,711)

Accumulated deficit (3,170,109) (3,293,447)

Total stockholders’ equity 2,729,323 2,816,138

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,864,667 $ 5,641,337

CIENA CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands) (unaudited)

Year Ended November 1, November 2,

2025 2024 Cash flows provided by operating activities: Net income $ 123,338 $ 83,956 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of equipment, building, furniture and fixtures, and amortization of leasehold improvements 104,133 92,846 Abandonment of acquired in-process research and development 89,100 — Share-based compensation expense 184,525 156,404 Amortization of intangible assets 36,205 40,624 Deferred taxes (23,173) (76,810) Provision for inventory excess and obsolescence 48,424 77,341 Provision for warranty 24,442 25,643 Other (736) 11,768 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (98,743) 80,313 Inventories (53,602) 153,021 Prepaid expenses and other 86,204 (198,910)

Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,613 11,837 Accounts payable, accruals and other obligations 226,486 64,255 Deferred revenue 63,760 9,884

Short and long-term operating lease liabilities (15,883) (17,640)

Net cash provided by operating activities 806,093 514,532 Cash flows used in investing activities:

Payments for equipment, furniture, and fixtures (140,801) (136,641) Purchases of investments (214,162) (287,536) Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 348,579 140,836 Settlement of foreign currency forward contracts, net (4,015) (1,454) Purchase of equity investments — (21,682)

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (231,100) —

Net cash used in investing activities (241,499) (306,477)

Cash flows used in financing activities:

Proceeds for modification of debt, net 19,175 — Cash paid for extinguishment of debt (19,175) — Payment of long term debt (11,580) (11,700) Payment of debt issuance costs (12) (2,554) Payment of finance lease obligations (4,380) (4,029) Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of stock unit awards (91,315) (46,567) Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program, net Proceeds from issuance of common stock (334,507) 35,876 (254,502) 34,291 Net cash used in financing activities (405,918) (285,061) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,505) 1,246 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 157,171 (75,760) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 935,026 1,010,786 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,092,197 $ 935,026 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for interest, net $ 85,217 $ 92,515 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net $ 113,608 $ 54,956 Operating lease payments $ 17,840 $ 19,452 Non-cash investing and financing activities Purchase of equipment in accounts payable $ 17,449 $ 14,682 Repurchase of common stock in accrued liabilities from repurchase program, net $ 2,579 $ 6,172 Operating right-of-use assets subject to lease liability $ 23,586 $ 6,912

APPENDIX A - Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non- GAAP) Measurements (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

Quarter Ended Year Ended November 1, November 2, November 1, November 2,



2025 2024 2025 2024

Gross Profit Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP)

$ 577,179 $ 460,022 $2,004,917 $1,719,590 1,964 1,736 7,774 6,474 3,857 3,257 15,184 12,743 3,750 2,764 10,447 11,055 9,571 7,757 33,405 30,272 $ 586,750 $ 467,779 $2,038,322 $1,749,862

GAAP gross profit

Share-based compensation-products Share-based compensation-services

Amortization of intangible assets

Adjusted (non-GAAP) gross profit percentage 43.4% 41.6% 42.7% 43.6% Operating Expense Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP) GAAP operating expense $ 566,688 $ 400,812 $ 1,807,386 $ 1,552,973 Share-based compensation-research and development 16,274 14,065 64,281 54,129 Share-based compensation-sales and marketing 13,543 11,168 52,066 42,954 Share-based compensation-general and administrative 13,248 10,842 45,424 40,053 Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs 106,851 2,605 112,113 24,592 Amortization of intangible assets 6,112 7,185 25,758 29,569 Acquisition and integration costs 1,148 — 1,148 —

Total adjustments related to gross profit Adjusted (non-GAAP) gross profit

802 — 802 — 157,978 45,865 301,592 191,297 $ 408,710 $ 354,947 $1,505,794 $1,361,676

Holdback arrangement

Total adjustments related to operating expense Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating expense

$ 10,491 $ 59,210 $ 197,531 $ 166,617 9,571 7,757 33,405 30,272 157,978 45,865 301,592 191,297 167,549 53,622 334,997 221,569 $ 178,040 $ 112,832 $ 532,528 $ 388,186

Income from Operations Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP)

GAAP income from operations

Total adjustments related to gross profit

Total adjustments related to operating expense

Total adjustments related to income from operations Adjusted (non-GAAP) income from operations

Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating margin percentage 13.2% 10.0% 11.2% 9.7%

Net Income Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP)

$ 19,489 $ 37,028 $ 123,338 $ 83,956 (16,631) 10,993 32,949 35,894 2,858 48,021 156,287 119,850 167,549 53,622 334,997 221,569 — — 729 — 170,407 101,643 492,013 341,419 37,490 22,361 108,243 75,112 $ 132,917 $ 79,282 $ 383,770 $ 266,307

GAAP net income

Exclude GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes Income before income taxes

Total adjustments related to income from operations

Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt Adjusted income before income taxes

Non-GAAP tax provision on adjusted income before income taxes Adjusted (non-GAAP) net income

Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 141,527 144,240 142,221 144,715 Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding 1 145,470 146,487 145,248 145,964 Net Income per Common Share GAAP diluted net income per potential common share $ 0.13 $ 0.25 $ 0.85 $ 0.58 Adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted net income per potential common share $ 0.91 $ 0.54 $ 2.64 $ 1.82

1 Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding used in calculating Adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted net income per potential common share includes the following number of shares underlying certain stock option and stock unit awards: (i) 3.9 million and 3.0 million for the fourth quarter and year ended fiscal 2025; and (ii) 2.2 million and 1.2 million for the fourth quarter and year ended fiscal 2024.

APPENDIX B - Calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited)

Quarter Ended Year Ended

November November November November 1, 2, 1, 2, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)

$ 19,489 $ 37,028 $ 123,338 $ 83,956 21,982 24,990 89,403 97,028 14,349 13,801 48,888 50,261 — — 729 — (16,631) 10,993 32,949 35,894 27,496 23,849 104,133 92,846 9,862 9,949 36,205 40,624

Net income (GAAP) Add: Interest expense

Less: Interest and other income, net

Add: Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt Add: Provision (benefit) for income taxes

Add: Depreciation of equipment, building, furniture and fixtures, and amortization of leasehold improvements

Add: Amortization of intangible assets

EBITDA $ 47,849 $ 93,008 $ 337,869 $ 300,087 Add: Share-based compensation expense 48,886 41,068 184,729 156,353 Add: Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs 106,851 2,605 112,113 24,592 Add: Acquisition and integration costs 1,148 — 1,148 — Add: Holdback arrangement 802 — 802 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 205,536 $ 136,681 $ 636,661 $ 481,032

* * *

The adjusted (non-GAAP) measures above and their reconciliation to Ciena's GAAP results for the periods presented reflect adjustments relating to the following items:

Share-based compensation - a non-cash expense incurred in accordance with share-based compensation accounting guidance.

Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs - non-recurring costs primarily reflecting expenses associated with significant impairment or abandonment of assets and actions Ciena has taken to restructure our business, including reductions in force, facility optimization, and the redesign of business processes. For the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2025, this also includes a charge of $89.1 million related to the abandonment of an in-process R&D intangible asset.

Amortization of intangible assets - a non-cash expense arising from the acquisition of intangible assets, principally developed technologies and customer-related intangibles, that Ciena is required to amortize over an expected useful life. Acquisition and integration costs - consists of financial, legal, and accounting advisors and employee-related costs related to our acquisition of Nubis Communications, Inc. during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Holdback arrangement - reflects a one-time holdback of a portion of the merger consideration otherwise payable at closing to certain key employee shareholders of Nubis Communications, Inc. who became employees of Ciena, which is treated as contingent compensation for GAAP reporting purposes. These transaction-related amounts are not part of Ciena's standard compensation and benefits.

Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt - reflects extinguishment and debt modification expenses related to refinancing our term loan during the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Non-GAAP tax provision - consists of current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the level of adjusted income before income taxes and utilizes a current, blended U.S. and foreign statutory annual tax rate of 22.0% for all fiscal periods of fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2024. This rate may be subject to change in the future, including as a result of changes in tax policy or tax strategy. The Non-GAAP tax provision excludes the impact of a $21.6 million tax benefit in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 related to the expiration of the statute of limitations on previously uncertain tax positions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251210284278/en/