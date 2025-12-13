Abu Dhabi – Emirates Park Zoo & Resort has earned the designation of Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), a global leader in cognitive-disorder training and accessibility standards. The CAC designation is awarded to organizations that complete a rigorous process including staff training in autism and sensory awareness, an onsite review of the facility, and a commitment to ongoing accessibility improvements. This achievement reinforces the zoo’s mission to create an environment that is sensory-inclusive and welcoming for all guests.

The enhanced accessibility framework ensures that every programme, interaction, and space supports learning, comfort, and meaningful connections between visitors and animals. Nearly 80 per cent of the zoo’s team has completed IBCCES training, equipping them with tools to better understand sensory needs, communicate effectively, and support autistic visitors and individuals with sensory sensitivities throughout their experience. Certified staff are positioned across guest services, education, and animal care, ensuring thoughtful assistance at every step of a guest’s journey.

“We believe that every visitor deserves to feel welcomed, valued, and supported. Becoming a Certified Autism Center™ is a significant milestone for us and reinforces our ongoing commitment to accessibility and providing exceptional experiences for all,” says Dr. Walid Shaaban, CEO of Emirates Park Zoo and Resort. He added, “Guided by our core values of learning, caring, excellence, conservation, sustainability, and innovation, we remain dedicated to a more inclusive and impactful future for both people and the planet.”

A Sensory-Inclusive Space Where Animal Connections Support Emotional Well-Being

A central feature of Emirates Park Zoo & Resort’s sensory-inclusive approach is its calm, guided animal interactions. These experiences can support emotional regulation, reduce sensory stress, and encourage confidence. Each animal presentation is intentionally structured to balance engagement with sensory comfort. Whether observing elephants, feeding giraffes, greeting parrots, or interacting with small mammals, visitors can engage in ways that nurture curiosity and emotional grounding.

To further support guests who may need quiet time, the zoo offers designated sensory-friendly areas and quiet zones, which are peaceful spaces where visitors can pause, regulate, and rejoin activities when ready.

Purposeful Learning Experiences for Schools

More than 300 schools visit Emirates Park Zoo & Resort each year, and the CAC designation further enhances the zoo’s ability to support students of all learning needs, including autistic students and People of Determination. Curriculum-aligned programmes are tailored to different age groups, with sensory considerations integrated into each activity.

The zoo also makes accommodations such as offering dietary-sensitive meal options, including gluten-free and healthy meal boxes, to ensure all children can participate comfortably.

How Animals Support Emotional Regulation & Comfort

Animals are powerful partners in helping autistic individuals and those experiencing emotional or sensory challenges. At Emirates Park Zoo, interactions are designed to be safe, supportive, and guided by trained professionals.

Emotional Regulation: Animals provide a calm, consistent presence that reduces stress, anxiety, and sensory overload. Positive interactions help stabilise emotions and promote a sense of security.

Mechanisms Behind Calmness & Connection: When animals are touched in ways they find comfortable, they relax—and this calm energy naturally supports regulation in children. These gentle interactions activate the parasympathetic nervous system, reducing cortisol levels and increasing oxytocin, leading to steady breathing and improved focus.

Matching Animals to Each Child’s Needs

Different animals offer unique benefits depending on the child’s sensory profile and comfort level, some examples are:

Horses: Promote balance, confidence, emotional regulation, and nonverbal communication.

Giraffes: Provide calm, slow interactions ideal for children sensitive to stimulation.

Parrots & Owls: Encourage speech, engagement, and communication skills.

Elephants: Offer grounding, low-stimulation experiences through observation.

Reptiles: Provide structured, predictable tactile input to build sensory confidence.

All animal interactions follow strict welfare guidelines, ensuring that every experience remains safe, ethical, and positive for both animals and guests.

Improving Communication & Social Interaction

Animals remove social pressure and allow autistic individuals to interact without the complexities of human communication. Their predictable, non-judgmental nature makes engagement feel safe and natural.

How the Right Match Is Made

Matching the right animal to each visitor involves:

Understanding sensory needs

Considering emotional and developmental goals

Respecting cultural or personal preferences

Assessing the animal’s welfare and behaviour

Determining whether contact-free or direct interaction is appropriate

Creating a suitable environment with controlled noise, lighting, and crowd levels

Ensuring safety and ethical practice at all times

Animal welfare remains the highest priority in every session.

Accessibility & Cultural Sensitivity

In the UAE, awareness of autism and neurodivergence continues to grow. Cultural preferences influence how families engage with animals, so Emirates Park Zoo offers a wide range of species and flexible styles of interaction. Whether families prefer large mammals, birds, reptiles, or observation-only sessions, the zoo ensures everyone has an option that suits them comfortably.

As a Certified Autism Center™, the zoo remains committed to enhancing its sensory-inclusive practices through continuous staff training, ongoing facility improvements, and expanded accessibility resources. Through animal-supported experiences, sensory-aware design, curriculum-based learning, and dedicated support from trained staff, Emirates Park Zoo & Resort continues to provide a place where every visitor can explore, learn, and connect in a way that feels safe, meaningful, and empowering.

About Emirates Park Zoo and Resort

Emirates Park Zoo and Resort in Abu Dhabi, globally acclaimed for its wildlife haven, is a unique attraction. Holding prestigious awards such as best zoo operator in the Middle East and full institutional memberships such as WAZA (The World Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AZA (The Association of Zoos & Aquariums), the facility seamlessly integrates a zoo, resort, veterinary clinic, retail store, restaurant, cafe, catering, and pet hotel. The visitors can witness around 250 species, comprising 1,125 fascinating animals, ranging from majestic mammals, diverse birds, and intriguing reptiles to enchanting aquatic life. From mighty elephants to tiny wonders like snails, the collection offers a diverse and captivating experience. The diverse animal encounters such as breakfast with giraffes, lunch with big cats and dinner with majestic elephants, each encounter is uniquely tailored to visitors' delight. Last but not least, guests engage in conservation education through interactive exhibits, guided tours, and educational programs, ensuring a memorable retreat. Promoting animal welfare awareness and actively engaging in conservation research to safeguard wildlife at the zoo is at the heart of our mission. Explore the wonders of nature and wildlife at your convenience throughout the week from 9 AM to 9 PM.

For media queries, please contact

Rajitha Nair

Watermelon Communications

Dubai, U.A.E.

rajitha@watermelonme.com