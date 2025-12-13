Dubai: Turkish Airlines, the airline that flies to more countries than any other, has taken a step further to strengthen its global reach by launching flights to Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, in line with its strategic goals.

With this new destination, Cambodia became the 7th country served by flag carrier in Southeast Asia and Phnom Penh joined the network as the 11th city in the region. Strengthening commercial ties between Türkiye and Cambodia and contributing to the economic growth of this emerging market, the Phnom Penh route expands the airline’s Far East network to 20 cities and 21 airports.

This new route offers Turkish Airlines’ guests easier access to one of the key destinations in the region and showcase once more the unparalleled connectivity the Turkish flag carrier offers as the only European carrier flying to this destination.

Turkish Airlines operates flights to Phnom Penh three times a week, flights from Istanbul to Phnom Penh depart on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, while return flights to Istanbul operate on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Commenting on the new route, Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi, said: “As Turkish Airlines, we continuously expand our network connecting continents and strengthen our connections with strategic destinations. Adding Cambodia as our 132nd country to our unparalleled network, and the launch of Phnom Penh flights marks a significant step forward in this goal. Our flights to Cambodia will present new opportunities for both tourism and business. Additionally, as the only European carrier flying to this destination, we will further solidify our leadership in the region.”

Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, stands as one of the region’s most important tourism and trade centers with its historical fabric, cultural heritage and vibrant city life. Situated at the meeting point of Mekong and Tonle Sap Rivers, the city offers visitors a rich cultural experience with its Royal Palace, National Museum, and traditional markets.

As part of its special launch promotion, guests can book tickets until February 10, 2026, for travel until October 31, 2026, with fares starting from 699 USD for flights from Istanbul to Phnom Penh, and 679 USD for flights from Phnom Penh to Istanbul. These prices are available on Turkish Airlines’ official website and may vary at ticket sales offices and travel agencies.

For more information on Turkish Airlines and its flight schedules, please visit www.turkishairlines.com, call 444 0 849, or contact any Turkish Airlines sales office.

Turkish Airlines Inc.

Directorate of Communications

About Turkish Airlines:

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 514 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 356 worldwide destinations as 303 international and 53 domestics in 132 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, X, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Star Alliance:

Established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance, the Star Alliance network was founded on a customer value proposition of global reach, worldwide recognition, and seamless service. Since its inception, it has offered the largest and most comprehensive airline network, with a strong emphasis on enhancing the customer experience throughout the entire Alliance journey. The member airlines are: Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United. Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers 17,837 daily flights to over 1,160 airports in 192 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partner Juneyao Airlines. Star Alliance Press Office: Tel: +65 8729 6691 Email: mediarelations@staralliance.com Visit our website or connect with us on social media: