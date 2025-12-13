Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) today announced a strategic partnership with leading global private investment firm, Bain Capital, to support with the firm’s expansion in the region and coinciding with the launch of the Fintech, Insurance, Digital and Alternative Assets (FIDA) cluster.

Announced during Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2025 (ADFW 2025), the FIDA cluster is a strategic initiative designed to build next-generation financial infrastructure across areas such as fintech, alternative investments, digital assets, long-term savings, transition finance and SME capital platforms. FIDA is projected to contribute with additional AED 56 billion to direct GDP, create an additional 8,000 direct skilled jobs and attract at least AED 17 billion in investments.

With over four decades of experience managing investments across private equity, venture capital, credit and real estate, Bain Capital brings substantial expertise and a global network that will contribute to the FIDA cluster.

Through the partnership, ADIO and Bain Capital will collaborate on establishing Abu Dhabi-based alternative investment platforms, supporting the development of a locally anchored asset management ecosystem to drive regional capital deployment and expand investment portfolios by targeting regional investment opportunities.

The partners will collaborate on co-investment opportunities in Abu Dhabi and the broader region, working closely with local partners and sovereign entities to deploy capital in transformative projects. The partnership will engage ecosystem stakeholders, including institutional investors and academic institutions, to expand a financial ecosystem that attracts capital to Abu Dhabi’s priority areas such as infrastructure, transition finance and innovation.

The collaboration will also support talent development by aligning with FIDA’s strategy to establish pathways for research and skills development in fields such as alternative investments, risk management and asset advisory. This focus on talent ensures that financial expertise is embedded and scaled from within the ecosystem.

H.E. Badr Al-Olama, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, said:

“Through this collaboration with Bain Capital, we are creating strategic channels for financial innovation that serve institutional needs, while giving global investors a stable base in Abu Dhabi to originate, structure and deploy capital across the region.”

David Gross, Co-Managing Partner at Bain Capital, commented: “Abu Dhabi's strategic location, business-friendly environment, and commitment to innovation make it an ideal base for expanding our regional footprint. We look forward to working with ADIO to identify compelling investment opportunities and contribute to the development of a world-class financial services sector that benefits investors, entrepreneurs, and communities across the region.”

By enabling scalable financial services across alternative investments, digital infrastructure, ESG finance and long-term savings, the FIDA cluster supports Abu Dhabi's broader diversification efforts towards a knowledge-driven, innovation-led economy. FIDA joins the SAVI (Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry), AGWA (AgriFood Growth and Water Abundance) and HELM (Health, Endurance, Longevity and Medicine) clusters in advancing Abu Dhabi’s cohesive, cluster-led strategy for economic transformation.

About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO):

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact. For more information, visit: https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae.

About Bain Capital:

Bain Capital is one of the world's leading private multi-asset alternative investment firms that creates lasting impact for our investors, teams, businesses, and the communities in which we live. Since our founding in 1984, we've applied our insight and experience to organically expand into numerous asset classes including private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, real estate and other strategic areas of focus. The firm has offices on four continents, more than 1,900 employees and approximately $205 billion in assets under management.

