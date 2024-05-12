Al-Othman named MENA Retail Banker of the Year

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has received 6 prestigious awards from MEED international magazine within its MENA Banking Excellence Awards for 2024. The accolades come in recognition of its excellence in consumer banking and enhancing customer digital experience through innovative solutions, as well as achievements in sustainable investment and delivering market-leading wealth management services through NBK Wealth.

Excellence in retail banking and digital innovation

The awards won by NBK during the annual ceremony organized by MEED in Dubai included: Best Retail Bank –Kuwait (NBK), Best Digital Bank –Kuwait (Weyay). The bank also received two awards for Best Innovation Programme in MENA, and Excellence in Sustainable Investment in MENA for NBK Academy, whereas NBK Wealth was awarded MENA Fund Manager of the Year.

On the other hand, Mr. Mohamed Al-Othman, CEO - Consumer and Digital Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait was named MENA Retail Banker of the Year for the third year in a row.

These awards are a testament to NBK’s leadership locally and regionally and its pioneering innovative digital achievements and catering to customers’ banking needs by introducing top-notch banking services and advanced payment solutions, making the name “NBK” associated with everything new in digital banking products and services in Kuwait and across the MENA region.

Al-Othman MENA Retail Banker of the Year

Naming Al-Othman as MENA Retail Banker of the Year reaffirms his pivotal role, along with Consumer Banking Group team in attaining these achievements and providing a comprehensive digital banking experience that not only meets customers’ needs, but exceeds their expectations.

This award recognizes exceptional leadership and dedication to providing the best banking services, in addition to constantly working to set ambitious goals and implement innovative strategies that have not only had a significant impact on NBK customers, but also on the Kuwaiti and regional banking landscape. It also highlights the long-term impact of Al-Othman’s contributions as a role model for banking leaders who are driving progress and innovation in the industry in the region.

As for Best Digital Bank award won by Weyay Bank, the first digital bank in Kuwait, it recognizes the exceptional growth seen by the bank in digital banking services since its launch in 2021, strengthening its position as a local pioneer in this area through unwavering endeavors to introduce new innovative banking products. It also reflects its instrumental role in providing advanced services which cater to the evolving needs and lifestyle of the digital-native generation, through a wide range of digital banking products and services.

Excellence in Sustainable Investment

On the sustainability front, NBK received the award of Excellence in Sustainable Investment in MENA for NBK Academy program which boasts a legacy of success for 16 years. The Academy was launched with the aim of qualifying Kuwaiti fresh university graduates to join the banking sector by providing them with the best-in-class training programs developed in cooperation with leading international institutions and universities to meet the demands of the labor market.

Founded in 1957, MEED is a leading magazine focused on economic and business news and intelligence related to the Middle East. In partnership with leading financial services publications Retail Banker International and Private Banker International, both issued by GlobalData, MEED introduces MENA Banking Excellence Awards to celebrate the best-in-class banking and financial services institutions and individuals for their innovative offering and commitment to customer excellence.

NBK Wealth MENA Fund Manager of the Year

NBK Wealth made a special presence at the MEED Awards ceremony this year by securing the coveted award of MENA Fund Manager of the Year.

NBK Wealth recently unveiled its brand identity as the largest local and regional wealth management group with AUM exceeding US$ 20 billion. It also strengthened its global footprint with an extensive network of comprehensive operations spanning 9 cities across 5 countries worldwide.

NBK Wealth provides clients with numerous unique advantages, ensuring them an unmatched experience. This encompasses personalized services customized to meet their specific needs and financial objectives, delivered by a dedicated team of over 125 investment professionals and traders, in addition to 75 relationship managers.

NBK Wealth provides distinctive services such as asset management, brokerage, lending, deposits, and a range of customized and innovative solutions tailored for high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients, thus contributing to strengthening the Group's diversification endeavors.

In KSA, NBK Wealth Management led the companies in terms of increase in AUM with a 1,004% QoQ increase in Q4 2023.

NBK Wealth has carved a niche for itself as a premier wealth management provider, offering a comprehensive suite of meticulously crafted financial solutions tailored to the specific needs of high-net-worth individuals and families across the MENA region. The company draws strength and stability from its association with the esteemed NBK Group. Leveraging its extensive market knowledge, unparalleled global reach, and a commitment to innovation in investment strategies, NBK Wealth empowers its clients to achieve their long-term financial goals with unwavering confidence.

This prestigious award underscores not just NBK Wealth's dedication to exceptional investment performance, but also its unwavering commitment to exceeding client expectations on every level. The group prioritizes fostering strong, long-term relationships with each client, built on a foundation of trust, transparency, and a deep understanding of their unique financial aspirations.

As NBK Wealth celebrates this remarkable achievement, the group remains steadfast in its commitment to continuous development. The team is committed to staying at the forefront of the wealth management industry, continuously innovating and adapting its strategies to meet the evolving needs of its clients in a dynamic and ever-changing financial landscape.

