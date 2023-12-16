The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) has earned prestigious international accreditation for ISO 17025:2017, specifically in the domains of pearl identification, gemstone identification, diamond identification and grading in addition to weight and measurement calculations.

This esteemed accreditation was bestowed by the National Accreditation Board (ANAB), the largest multi-disciplinary accreditation body based out of the United States of America, which accredits over 3000 organizations in around 80 countries. With this recognition, DANAT solidifies its position as the world's first pearl testing laboratory to achieve such a distinguished milestone.

This accomplishment stands as a testament to the consistent support that Mumtalakat extends to its Bahraini portfolio companies such as DANAT. It also mirrors the significant strides made by the laboratory in delivering dependable, precise, and internationally recognized measurement and calibration outcomes, thereby bolstering its reputation.

Operating on a global scale, the laboratory reaffirms its dedication to upholding the highest standards and best practices in areas such as management system efficiency, staff proficiency, laboratory equipment quality, environmental conditions, examination and calibration methods, sample collection and handling procedures, material management, result quality documentation, and the issuance of reports and certificates.

The international accreditation certificate was granted to DANAT Laboratory following a comprehensive process. This involved a meticulous technical evaluation of the laboratory's operations, thorough audits of all testing procedures to guarantee efficiency and adherence to global accreditation standards, and verification of the laboratory equipment's compliance with international benchmarks in the pearl and gemstone industry.

On this occasion, Mr. Yaser Alsharifi, Chairman of DANAT said: "We take great pride in reaching this milestone, marking the culmination of our dedicated efforts at DANAT Laboratory. Achieving this milestone signifies our commitment to upholding the finest international standards and practices, and it stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication of our team, highlighting their diligence and hard work in attaining unparalleled levels of quality and reliability in the gemmological services we offer. Looking ahead, we are enthusiastic about our ongoing pursuit to gain the trust of both our local and international clientele, aiming to establish ourselves as the world's premier pearl testing laboratory."

Mr. Alsharifi added: "Receiving this ISO accreditation establishes a fundamental assurance for parties engaging in our testing and measurement services. It signifies that all our testing procedures adhere to standardized conditions, employ authorized technical methodologies, and are administered by qualified personnel. This accomplishment not only presents us with a strategic opportunity to expand our footprint in both regional and international markets but also bolsters our global competitive advantage. Furthermore, it underscores the Kingdom of Bahrain's role as a preeminent and dependable global center for pearl and gemstone testing services."

For her part, Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, CEO of DANAT said: "I extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to the DANAT team, as this distinguished achievement would not have been possible without their dedicated efforts and cooperation over the years. Achieving global recognition and efficiency in just six years since the institute's establishment reflects the unwavering commitment of the institute management and team to delivering exceptional services and solidifying the institute's leadership in the pearls, gemstones, and jewellery sector."

Mrs. Jamsheer added, "While many laboratories take years to attain such a milestone, we take immense pride in the fact that DANAT has accomplished it in record time. This achievement is a testament to our relentless pursuit of elevating the quality of all our services, ensuring the highest standards of work performance, and verifying that our services adhere to international specifications and standards, and reaffirms our position and competitiveness in the global pearl and gemstone sector."

About DANAT:

Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, under the aegis of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. Its vision is to become the world’s preferred institute for natural pearls and gemstones’ third-party verification services and scientific research.

As a reflection of Bahrain’s ancient pearling history and the strong desire to protect this heritage, DANAT was established as the guardian of global gemmological excellence. It plays a vital role in ensuring, protecting and enhancing public trust in pearls, gemstones and jewellery. DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional and personal ethics.

