DUBAI: Al Bandar Rotana, a five-star hotel with a prime waterfront, sees Arabian Travel Market (ATM) exhibition, which featured around 2,300 exhibitors this year, is an ideal platform for the hospitality sector in Dubai.

Ayman Ashor, Cluster General Manager, Al Bandar Rotana and Arjaan by Rotana mentioned that ATM is a Launchpad for travel and tourism sector and local and global investors.

Ashor noted that he met key partners during the event and shared valuable information and a lot of new packages and competitive rates with them in order to grab the attention of the clients and groups to visit the city and his property.

Al Bandar Rotana presented appreciation trophies to the top producing tour operators and partners as a token of appreciation and long term commitment.

Ashor added that their partners are key to their business growth.

Ashor mentioned that they recently hosted a strategic roadshow through three key European markets: France, Belgium, and the Netherlands. This prominent tour aimed at strengthening partnerships and promoting Dubai as a premier destination for European travellers.

Ashor during his tour visited France, Belgium, and the Netherlands, engaging with top-tier travel agencies and group organisers to boost tourism flows to Dubai.

