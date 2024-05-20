Dubai, UAE – ANAX Developments, an emerging name in premium real estate development, raised the bar for urban living with their highly anticipated launch event at W The Palm on May 17th. The evening, attended by a glittering array of prominent figures from across the UAE, including esteemed artists and influencers, showcased the commitment of ANAX Developments to redefine urban living standards in Dubai.

The gala dinner commenced with an enchanting musical performance by a talented ensemble of saxophonists, violists, and pianists, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening. Hosted by the charismatic TV anchor Katie Jensen, the event unfolded with an air of sophistication and excitement.

The highlight of the evening was the inspiring speech delivered by ANAX Developments’ Managing Director, Ravi Bhirani. In his address, Bhirani articulated ANAX Developments’ ambitious vision to transcend the role of a mere real estate developer, striving instead to set new benchmarks in urban living. He reiterated the commitment to aligning the goals with the visionary Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, showing dedication to shaping the future landscape of the city.

"We aspire to be more than just a real estate developer," Bhirani proclaimed. "We aim to redefine urban living in Dubai by pushing boundaries and embracing innovation."

Excitement peaked as the Chairman, Satish Sanpal was welcomed on the stage where he unveiled ANAX Developments’ future investment plans, announcing strategic expansion into key areas of growth and dynamic markets in Dubai. From Al Furjan to Meydan, Al Warsan, and International City, ANAX Developments is poised to make a significant impact on the city's skyline.

Following Sanpal's address, Katie took the stage once again to introduce the crown jewel of ANAX Developments’ portfolio – Vento Tower. Situated in the heart of Business Bay, Vento Tower promises unparalleled luxury and sophistication. Offering fully-furnished studios and one-bedroom apartments with breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa and the Water Canal, Vento Tower epitomizes refined urban living.

"Vento Tower is not just a residence; it's a lifestyle statement," Jensen exclaimed. "With a 30/70 payment plan and handover slated for Q4 2025, now is the time to secure your true home."

Attendees were captivated as Katie detailed the exceptional amenities offered at Vento Tower, including a spacious lobby, round-the-clock security, swimming pool, open-air cinema, steam rooms, state-of-the-art gyms, and saunas. She also unveiled ANAX Developments’ groundbreaking interactive platform, revolutionizing the property viewing experience with immersive 3D walkthroughs.

The evening reached its crescendo with extravagant live performances by renowned artists including Saad Lamjarred, Nora Fatehi, Jubin Nautiyal, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Nushrat Barucha, Elli Avram, and Sophie Chaudhry. Their electrifying performances left the audience mesmerized, capping off a truly unforgettable evening of luxury and entertainment.

As ANAX Developments continues to set new standards in urban living, the launch event stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation.

