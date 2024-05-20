Dubai UAE: Yango Play, the first AI-powered entertainment super app that combines video streaming, music, and mini-games, has introduced My Vibe, a unique feature within its Music section that adapts to the user's music preferences during the listening process. The new feature represents the next evolutionary step in personalized music streaming. Users discover up to 66% of their new ’favorite artists’ through My Vibe.

Unlike traditional playlists that offer a static list of songs, eternal My Vibe recommendation dynamically adapts to the listener's immediate preferences and mood shifts. It harnesses an advanced recommendation algorithm that considers over a thousand variables “both about user’s behavior and the content” to curate tracks, artists, and genres that perfectly align with the listener's selected preferences, mood, and historical interactions. This new feature is designed to learn from user behavior, including track skips, dislikes and completion, to continually refine and enhance the listening experience, while discovering new music that users like.

If a user skips several instrumental tracks, for example, My Vibe quickly learns to favor vocal tracks. It employs deep neural models to understand the evolution of users' musical interests. By analyzing listening history, track sequences, and other factors, it can grasp the direction of a person's musical taste development and predict their inclinations. This seamless adaptation ensures every music session is fresh, engaging, and deeply personal.

There is a suite of AI algorithms dedicated to analyzing the music content. They study tracks from the inside out, analyzing their spectrogram, frequency ranges, sound, beat, rhythm, vocal tone, genre, and more. Once all that data is in place, the algorithm looks for tracks with similar parameters, suggesting them to users based on likes, dislikes, and other factors. A group of collaborative filtration algorithms also leverage data on the compositions users with similar preferences select. For example, a listener in a different city discovers a soundtrack from a new TV show, and then finds and adds one of the tracks to Yango Play. My Vibe can pick up on that addition and suggest it to listeners who share a similar music preference.

Roman Shimansky, MENA Region Business Director at Yango Play, shares, “We often enjoy listening to familiar music, but it can sometimes become monotonous, even if we really like it. It lacks the thrill of discovering something new and exciting. My Vibe excels at sparking a range of emotions, providing that delightful surprise when you encounter a track for the first time and instantly know you'll love it. With My Vibe, there’s no need to toggle between your favorite tunes and new tracks or waste time choosing playlists. Everything you need is accessible with just one touch.”

Yango Play also offers a diverse array of curated playlists to suit every occasion and mood. From 'New and Hot' with the latest Arabic and Khaleeji hits to specialized selections like 'Yoga Flow' and '80’s Rewind', the expertly curated playlists ensure there's always something new and exciting to discover, catering to all musical tastes and activities. Listeners will also discover rising local Arabic talents across genres.

For additional insights into the sophisticated mechanics of My Vibe and to experience this personalized music revolution, subscribe to Yango Play today. Upon joining, every user receives a 30-day free subscription, followed by a paid plan that allows 4 profiles to be added (29.99 AED for multiple devices per month in the United Arab Emirates).

