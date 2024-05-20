Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Today, H.E. the President of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), Chairman of Almarai Prize for Scientific Creativity, Dr. Munir M. Eldesouki, and H.H. Prince Naif bin Sultan bin Muhammad bin Saud Al-Kabeer, Chairman of the Board for Almarai Company and Vice Chairman of the Board for the Prize, launched Almarai Prize for Scientific Creativity strategy and its new identity.

Almarai and KACST have partnered to develop a strategy aimed at enhancing food security innovation in arid regions, aiming to address water shortages and global food security challenges.

The strategy involves rebranding the local prize as "Almarai Prize for Scientific Innovation" and establishing an international branch, in collaboration with the Research, Development, and Innovation Authority.

The Almarai Prize for Scientific Creativity, launched in 2001, is the first annual prize in the Kingdom to receive Royal approval and accreditation from the National Center for Academic Accreditation and Evaluation.

H.E. Dr. Munir Eldesouki, announced a new strategy for the Almarai Prize for Scientific Creativity, aiming to improve Saudi Arabia's position in international food security indicators and raise awareness of global research and innovations, aligning with the Kingdom's priorities in research, development, and innovation.

H.H. Prince Naif bin Sultan bin Mohammed bin Saud Al-Kabeer, Chairman of the Board for Almarai Company and Vice Chairman of the Board, stated: “Almarai Prize for Scientific Creativity is witnessing significant development, starting with its new version this year, to increase support for innovators, researchers, and scientists, as well as raising awareness of future generations of the importance of research and innovation in the field of food security to motivate them to pursue research, development and innovation in the same field."

H.H. Prince Naif explained that the prize highlights pioneering work at the international level in the fields of food systems in arid regions, and the possibility of partners benefiting from it in developing their businesses, stressing that Almarai’s sponsorship of the prize stems from its vision that places science and innovation at the top of the priorities of the company’s investments to develop the food industry and promote sustainable food security locally, regionally and globally. Nominations for Almarai Prize and Almarai International Prize are via the websites: http://asia.kacst.gov.sa and http://almaraiprize.kacst.gov.sa.

Source: AETOSWire

