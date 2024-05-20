Dubai: DKK Partners, a leading FinTech company specialising in emerging markets (EM) and foreign exchange (FX) liquidity, has partnered with the Seed Group, a company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, based in Dubai.

The partnership offers a significant step towards achieving seamless financial interoperability across the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the broader Middle East and North Africa region (MENA).

The companies will work together to enable transparent and efficient transactions and processes for global financial institutions, promoting digital solutions and financial inclusivity.

DKK Partners was recently granted initial approval to offer digital asset broker dealer services by Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). The initial approval allows DKK FZE to move forward in the licensing process and offer customers in Dubai and the UAE access to stablecoin blockchain technology, utilising USDT and USDC.

The Seed Group specialises in diversified business interests and operates across a group of companies, within different sectors such as technology, real estate, healthcare and more.

Fostering innovation is what the Seed Group strives for, focusing on investment activities and strategic partnerships.

Hisham Al Gurg, the CEO of Seed Group said: “We are pleased to work alongside DKK Partners in delivering forex risk management, liquidity solutions, and expedited collections to the rapidly growing markets across Dubai and the MENA region. This joint alliance will allow DKK Partners to deliver seamless interoperability customised to the growing demands of local businesses and government institutions. We are optimistic about how this partnership will unfold in the coming months.”

Khalid Talukder, Co-Founder and CEO of DKK Partners commented: “It is an extremely exciting time for us at DKK Partners as the new partnership grants us access to the offices of key decision-makers in Dubai and the UAE’s largest and most prestigious businesses. We were looking for a key strategic partner based in Dubai that has wide-reaching access in the UAE and GCC, and Seed Group was absolutely the ideal match. This partnership will enable us to showcase our business model and the immediate advantages we offer, perfectly aligning with our three-year growth and expansion strategy.”

About DKK Partners:

Founded in 2020 by Dominic Duru and Khalid Talukder, DKK Partners is an emerging markets (EM) FX liquidity provider with flows in excess of £1BN and an impressive EBITDA of $1.9MM

At DKK with our years of experience within emerging markets within foreign exchange, we develop strategies and methodologies that help corporates and institutions more effectively manage currency risk and develop sharp pricing.

As specialists in our field, we focus on three key areas: FX risk management, FX liquidity, and local collections. Our exact solutions will vary depending on your circumstances, but the quality of our approach can be seen by working with us.

What other firms call deals, we call solutions. In every situation, we work with our clients to understand their business needs and provide ideas that help power growth.