Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) and Iberdrola Innovation Middle East have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate in the areas of education, scientific research, and community development. CMU-Q is a Qatar Foundation partner university.

The MoU was signed by Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q, and Santiago Bañales Lopez, managing director of Iberdrola Innovation Middle East.

Under the MoU, the two parties will cooperate in several areas, including internship and employment opportunities for CMU-Q students, and education and training for Iberdrola’s executive leadership.

“We are excited to collaborate with Iberdrola to advance education, research, and community development in Qatar,” said Dean Trick. “This MoU will strengthen our partnership and provide new opportunities for our students to make significant contributions to the knowledge economy in Qatar.”

Santiago Bañales Lopez celebrated the collaboration, stating: “Our agreement today marks a significant advancement for Qatar’s innovation and education landscape. By combining our expertise and resources in line with the agreed framework, Iberdrola Innovation Middle East and Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar aspire to undertake joint research and cultivate a collaborative culture that will benefit students, researchers, and ultimately, our wider community in the time to come. This cooperation between research and academia not only sets the stage for future economic prosperity but also highlights our unwavering dedication to shaping a brighter future for Qatar.”

Iberdrola Innovation Middle East is a world-leading innovation center, located in Qatar Science and Technology Park, that aims to develop innovative digital solutions for renewable energy integration, smart grids and energy efficiency and conservation.

Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar offers a transformative educational experience through undergraduate degree programs in biological sciences, business administration, computer science, and information systems.

About Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar

For more than a century, Carnegie Mellon University has set its own course with programs that inspire creativity and collaboration. A private, top-ranked and global university, Carnegie Mellon looks beyond the traditional borders of the university campus to have a transformative impact locally, nationally, and globally.

In partnership with Qatar Foundation, Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar opened in 2004. CMU-Q offers select undergraduate programs in biological sciences, business administration, computer science, and information systems. With identical degree requirements to those at the Pittsburgh campus, more than 1300 alumni have graduated from CMU-Q. Today, more than 450 students from 61 countries call Carnegie Mellon Qatar home.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, Europe’s largest electricity utility by market capitalization and one of the world’s top two electricity companies, is a leader in renewables, spearheading the energy transition to a low carbon economy. The group supplies energy to almost 100 million people in dozens of countries. With a focus on renewable energy, smart networks and smart solutions for customers, Iberdrola’s main markets include Europe (Spain, the United Kingdom, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy and Greece), the United States, Brazil, Mexico and Australia. The company is also present in growth markets such as Japan, Taiwan, Ireland, Sweden and Poland, among others.

The company has a workforce of over 42,200 and assets in excess of €150 billion. In 2023, Iberdrola posted revenues of nearly €50 billion, net profit of €4.8 billion, with nearly €9.3 billion paid in tax contributions in the countries where it operates. The company helps to support more than 500,000 jobs in communities across its supply chain, and global supplier purchases topped €18.1 billion in 2023. A benchmark in the fight against climate change, Iberdrola has invested more than €150 billion over the past two decades to help build a sustainable energy model, based on sound environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles.

