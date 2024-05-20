Going online May 12th,, coinciding with the anniversary of the launch of Kuwait Radio

The number of viewers exceeded 200,000 viewers in the first hours after the launch.

KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT: Recently marking yet another major and most significant milestone, telecommunications leader and pioneer in technology, FASTtelco, owned by Ooredoo Kuwait, successfully launched the new groundbreaking entertainment platform, (51) – a culmination of the partnership forged with the Ministry of Information (MOI) Kuwait.

Poised to revolutionize the landscape of digital content in Kuwait, the integrated digital entertainment and cultural platform, 51, was designed to provide a unique viewing and listening experience and enhance the distinguished history and value of Kuwait’s media production heritage. A legacy that combined art, civilization, culture, history, politics, sports, and the joy of entertainment, in addition to several other Gulf and Arab drama, which will revolutionize the field of digital media and entertainment content in Kuwait.

The name: 51 was chosen for the entertainment platform to symbolize the year in which Kuwaiti radio was was launched. 51 is part of a pioneering initiative, which represents a historic milestone in GCC media, as the first-of-its-kind platform to aggregate the entire history of Kuwaiti content. The platform’s wide choice of rich content, ranging from the rich voice of Kuwait, “Hona Al Kuwait”, with enjoyable and exclusive Kuwaiti and Gulf drama productions to everything that is new.

Platform 51 seeks to transform the traditional experience of watching and listening into an advanced digital experience with the latest means of technology, from direct broadcasting of TV channels and radio stations, to viewing and listening services on demand anywhere, and a distinctive variety of content, from gray scale to classics up until the latest series, movies, plays, and programs in all their diversity, all at viewers’ fingertips.

Since the launch, the homebred ‘51’ platform witnessed remarkable demand from users worldwide, with the number of viewers increasing daily at a steady pace. Offered with an exclusive set of features to enhance its rich content, Platform 51 exceptional services continue to appeal to Gulf and Arab audiences.

Abdulaziz al Babtain, the Chief Executive Officer at Ooredoo Kuwait, highlighted the platform's unique value proposition, stating, " As the companion brand to our customers’ lifestyle, we are dedicated at FASTtelco, owned by Ooredoo Kuwait, to enriching their digital lives and experiences, by bringing the latest advancements and upgrades in digital technology to their world. This includes platform 51 – an embodiment of our commitment to digitization, keeping up with every trend and every aspect of it”.

“A brand bearing the slogan of innovation, customer centricity and collaboration, Ooredoo spares no effort in developing modern digital solutions that best suit the modern customer, utilizing the latest technologies in many fields, including the field of digital entertainment, to which the “51” platform comes to add a new member carrying rich heritage, with an authentic Kuwaiti identity and integrated content. Platform 51 will immerse our Kuwaiti and Gulf audiences in a transcending digital experience - rich in cultural entertainment like no other”, added Al Babtain.

He further mentioned that “51 is a game-changer for viewers across the region with pre-integrated, advanced, and innovative monetization options that contribute to a seamless customer journey. FASTtelco, owned by Ooredoo Kuwait is thrilled to be part of this technological achievement, reflective of MOI’s digital transformation strategy (2021-2026).

Nof AlMeshan, Senior Director External Affairs, commented: “The 51 platform represents a significant advancement in the field of technology for the residents of Kuwait. Providing comprehensive solutions, FASTtelco, owned by Ooredoo Kuwait offers a flexible range of options that cater to various audiences – from those seeking free programs, or VOD/AOD (Video-On-Demand/Audio-On-Demand) services to those desiring immersive experiences”.

She further mentioned that users have begun downloading the app, and feedback regarding the quality of experience and features has been overwhelmingly positive.

AlMeshan continued: “What distinguishes 51 is its versatility – it seamlessly adapts to the dynamic lifestyles of our customers, ensuring they can access their favourite content anytime, anywhere, with just a click of a button. This Infinite offering sets 51 apart in the entertainment landscape.”

In a groundbreaking move to enhance GCC presence in the digital entertainment scene, 51 became the first platform to collect all Gulf content in one place. From classic sports tournaments to educational programs, to local drama and film productions, 51 offers a diverse array of entertainment options tailored to the preferences of audiences, in accordance to MOI policies, showcasing the prominent history and culture of Kuwait’s media history.

Furthermore, the platform boasts an extensive library of content, including timeless classics and hard-to-find gems, all available in high resolution, including 4K. This comprehensive collection ensures that customers can easily access and enjoy a treasure trove of entertainment right in the palm of their hands.

FASTtelco, owned by Ooredoo Kuwait, unwavering commitment to enhancing customer experiences remains at the forefront of its endeavors. The launch of 51 signifies a new era in entertainment, where convenience, quality, and variety converge to create an unparalleled viewing experience for audiences across Kuwait, the GCC and the world.

Furthermore, the collaboration between FASTtelco and the Ministry of Information underscores a shared vision to promote Gulf media content across the region and worldwide, shaping the future of Gulf entertainment. Together, they aim to redefine the way customers experience and enjoy content, ushering in a new era of innovation and digitization aligned with the goals of New Kuwait 2035.

In its role as a leading telecommunications company, FASTtelco, owned by Ooredoo Kuwait, continues to cement it position at the forefront of this digital transformation, providing cutting-edge services and solutions to meet the evolving needs of Kuwaiti consumers. Through initiatives like 51, Ooredoo Kuwait demonstrates its commitment to leveraging the latest technologies to upgrade the world of its customers. By offering a seamless and immersive entertainment experience, the company contributes to the digitization efforts in Kuwait, empowering individuals to embrace the digital age and enjoy the benefits of connectivity and innovation.

In conclusion, it serves to note FASTtelco, owned by Ooredoo Kuwait, readiness to unlock new opportunities and realize its vision of a prosperous and sustainable future for Kuwait. Collaborating with State entities reflects Ooredoo’s concerted effort to achieve sustainable development and economic growth. With platform 51 showcasing an accomplishment that illustrates the Country’s fast forwarded digital transformation, it demonstrates herewith the fostered collaboration between the public and private sector in pushing innovation and evolution in technology, aiming to create a more diversified and knowledge-based economy and drive progress and prosperity for future generations.