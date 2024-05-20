Cairo:– Madinet Masr (stock code MASR.CA), one of Egypt’s leading urban community developers, has announced the launch of "Tajed", the company’s first integrated commercial district at the heart of its flagship project, “Taj City”. Strategically located in New Cairo, “Tajed” marks a significant milestone in Madinet Masr’s growth and development journey, not only in terms of urbanization but also through providing exceptional experiences that cater to the community needs and enhance the quality of life in "Taj City".

Spanning over 39,000 sqm, “Tajed” represents an integrated commercial destination catering to all customer needs and various commercial activities. The district is divided into 9 zones overlooking the ring road, with direct access from the Cairo-Suez Road, making it effortlessly accessible to residents of New Cairo and neighboring areas where it offers an exceptional shopping experience, providing real value to customers.

The first part of the high-quality commercial district "Tajed" features big boxes approximately 3,000 sqm each attracting a number of leading retailers and tenants, as B.TECH, due to its sustainable growth factors, as well as its prime location, integrated services, and modern design.

“Tajed” also features a diverse range of facilities and services, including restaurants, cafes, banks and pharmacies. The second floor is designed to accommodate office spaces designed in accordance with the highest standards to meet the needs of the business community, making it an ideal destination for those seeking a productive work environment.

Commenting on this milestone, Eng. Abdallah Sallam, President and CEO of Madinet Masr, stated: “At Madinet Masr, we believe that true growth goes beyond building projects; as it encompasses improving the living standards of the community members and creating a positive environment that fosters growth and communication, in line with our ambitious expansion plan and land portfolio. With the launch of "Tajed", strategically located at the heart of Taj City, our flagship project, we aim to support the business and commercial community, promote cultural exchange, and encourage environmentally friendly practices by providing diverse spaces that meet our partners' needs and deliver added value to our customers.”

He added: "Tajed represents one of the company’s significant successes that extends over 65 years, and we trust it will become a preferred shopping destination for residents of New Cairo and neighboring areas, which will significantly contribute to revitalizing commercial activity in the area as it has been carefully designed to become an integrated cultural hub. The integration of Tajed within Taj City reaffirms the company's vision of creating a vibrant community that caters to the diverse needs of all family members."

With its strategic location in New Cairo on the ring road, Taj City is within close proximity of Cairo International Airport, and minutes away from East Cairo, Downtown, and Heliopolis. Developed over an area of 3.5 million square meters. The project infuses the attractive design of residential complexes with the best-in-class facilities, shopping concepts and modern lifestyle, and spectacular green landscape.

About Madinet Masr

Since 1959, Madinet Masr has served the housing needs of millions of Egyptians. Initially founded to develop master projects for the Cairo district of Nasr City, home to three million residents, Madinet Masr has grown into a premier real estate developer and has become one of the country’s most recognizable real estate brands. Madinet Masr was listed on the Egyptian Exchange in 1996, capitalizing on a long and successful track record of delivering world-class housing and infrastructure projects to broaden its exposure to various target segments of the Egyptian real estate market. Anchored in the Greater Cairo Area and with a growing presence in other regions of Egypt, the Company holds a land bank of over nine million square meters (sqm). Madinet Masr had 21 compounds across two main developments at the close of 2023: Taj City, a 3.6 million sqm mixed use development positioned as a premier cultural destination, and Sarai a 5.5 million sqm mixed use development strategically located near Egypt’s New Administrative Capital between Cairo and Suez. Madinet Masr has launched Zahw, its first expansion project outside of Cairo Governorate. Zahw is a 104-acre mixed use development strategically positioned in west of Assiut Governorate beside Assiut’s airport and 15-minute away from its center. Zahw compliments the contemporary real estate products in Upper Egypt.