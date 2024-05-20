Dubai, UAE: JetClass, the leading AI-enabled private jet booking platform renowned for streamlining private jet travel globally, has made a significant leap in luxury air travel with the launch of its state-of-the-art tendering platform. In a move that underscores its robust governmental ties and commitment to integrating cutting-edge travel solutions with significant cultural and tourism initiatives, JetClass announced a strategic partnership with the Royal Commission for AlUla.

The launch was celebrated with an exclusive dinner at Amelia, a venue inspired by aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart, symbolizing the innovative approach brought in by JetClass. The event was graced by the presence of H.E. Sheikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Al Hamed (Chairman of Khalid Al Hamed Group) and other leading figures from the travel industry.

JetClass’s new charter sourcing and booking platform addresses common challenges faced by travel agents, such as securing the right jet at competitive rates and managing multiple client requests. This platform, supported by AI-powered mobile and web applications, offers instant price estimates and streamlines the search for the perfect aircraft.

To meet increasing demand, JetClass has also expanded its services to include features tailored for larger enterprises and government agencies. These features include the addition of tendering capabilities, implementing flight policies, and pre-qualifying operators and aircraft.

"Our new charter tendering platform is not just a tool, but a game changer for the luxury travel industry," said Wagas Ali, CEO & Founder of JetClass. "It embodies our commitment to innovation and excellence, ensuring that every travel agent and client interaction is simplified and elevated to meet the highest standards. We are proud to lead this evolution, transforming how air travel is planned and executed."

This platform has the potential to transform travel agent operations and herald a new era in luxury air travel. This successful launch marks a significant technological breakthrough and fortifies partnerships essential for the industry’s future.

As JetClass continues to innovate, the focus remains on enhancing the platform’s capabilities, adding new features, and consistently elevating the standard of air travel. This event marks the beginning of a transformative chapter for JetClass and the luxury travel agencies it collaborates with.

JetClass is a beacon in the air mobility landscape, continuously leading with innovative solutions that enhance customer and operator experiences in private aviation. Founded in 2017 with regional offices in Vienna and Dubai, JetClass is committed to redefining luxury travel through innovation and service excellence.

