Pakistan’s low-cost carrier Fly Jinnah has announced the launch of its new non-stop flights between Bahrain and Islamabad starting from June 13. The new route will initially start with a frequency of two weekly flights.

Based in Karachi, Fly Jinnah follows the successful low-cost business model operated by Sharjah budget carrier Air Arabia that focuses on offering comfort, reliability, and value-for-money air travel.

Commenting on the airline’s fourth international route, Fly Jinnah’s spokesperson said: "Our new service will provide passengers with convenient twice-weekly non-stop flights between Bahrain and Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan. This strategic expansion underscores Fly Jinnah's commitment to offering our valued customer new options for affordable and value driven air travel domestically and internationally."

Fly Jinnah said it remains steadfast in offering convenient and affordable service to its passengers.

With its modern fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline also serves five major cities in Pakistan: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta, it stated.

The low-cost Pakistani carrier said it offers affordable and value-driven travel experiences through “SkyCafe” onboard menu where passengers can enjoy a wide variety of delicacies between snacks, sandwiches, and meals at affordable prices.

The aircraft is also equipped with “SkyTime”, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices, it added.

