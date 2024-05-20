Partnership supports the UAE’s transition to a cashless society with accessible payment options for all

Abu Dhabi: e& enterprise announced a strategic partnership with Payit from First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) to transform payment acceptances and elevate customer satisfaction for businesses across the UAE.

By integrating with e& enterprise’s Payment as a Service (PaaS) Layer, businesses can offer their customers a simplified and secure payment experience through Payit’s advanced digital wallet technology. The partnership will increase digital payment adoption rates, boost conversion rates and enhance overall customer satisfaction.

Miguel Angel Villalonga COO of e& enterprise, said: “We're excited to partner with Payit, taking a big step towards enabling digital transformation and cashless payments for businesses. Our Payment as a Service platform plays a key enablement role in this process, providing a secure and comprehensive payment acceptance ecosystem. With this partnership, we aim to offer businesses enhanced payment acceptance instruments, empowering them to provide their customers with a frictionless payment experience. By leveraging our strengths and expertise, we’re confident that we can revolutionise business transactions, enhancing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.”

Nitin Bhandari, SVP and Head of Wallet at First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), said: “We are happy to partner with e& enterprise and be part of their PaaS platform for online payment processing, bringing our digital wallet technology to businesses across the UAE. All current and future merchant partners using e& enterprise’s PaaS Platform can now also accept digital payments directly from Payit wallets, with no additional requirement for technical enhancements or extra investments. Our Payit digital wallet has already introduced many individuals to the convenience of cashless transactions, and we look forward to expanding its reach with e& enterprise’s PaaS platform.”

e& enterprise’s vision is to enable businesses of all sizes with secure, reliable, and customisable payment acceptance solutions, facilitating their digital transformation. With its strong customer focus and innovative digital payment tools, e& enterprise is set to be a valuable digital transformation partner to UAE businesses by providing a frictionless payment experience, catering to the unique requirements of each customer.

With deep experience in the region and its proprietary PaaS platform, e& enterprise is driving the adoption of digital payments for industries such as retail, fashion, tourism, hospitality, insurance, real estate, and car rentals.

Launched in 2018, FAB’s Payit is the UAE’s first fully featured digital wallet created to support the transition to a cashless society. Payit offers cash-dependent consumers an accessible alternative to traditional bank products, including international money transfers, peer-to-peer payments, merchant payments, bill payments, and local bank transfers.