Al Baqer: The program’s goal is to encourage students to engage in the banking business experience during their summer vacation

NBK is always keen to empower and upskill the youth to play an active role in the future

Underscoring its social responsibility by showing support to the young generation and students, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has announced opening registration for NBK Aspire Summer Internship Program for 2024, targeting students between the age of 14 and 18 years, which is scheduled to kickstart on June 30.

The program’s curriculum for this year is divided into 4 two-week sessions, which include training courses and workshops delivered in cooperation with Creative Confidence. The first session scheduled from June 30 to July 11, 2024 focuses on integrity at work, whereas the second session scheduled from July 14 to 25 includes trips to NBK’s different divisions. The third session is from July 28 to August 8 addresses cybercrime and the “Let’s Be Aware” banking awareness campaign by familiarizing students to cybercrime and how to protect themselves from financial fraud, and finally the last session from August 11 to 22, 2024 focuses on training, development and sustainability.

The program also includes a set of training and study materials that include working group mechanisms, creative thinking, optimal self-expression, customer-dealing skills, as well as service quality concept. This aims to qualify and empower students, and to provide them with the opportunity to benefit from the advanced, up-to-date training and academic materials provided in the program. These courses also include tours for participants to give them a closer look at the work mechanism in the bank’s divisions and branches.

Commenting on this, Yaqoub Al Baqer, NBK Public Relations Senior Manager at National Bank of Kuwait, said, “NBK Aspire Program’s goal is to encourag students during their summer vacation to receive training and engage in the banking business experience. It also reflects the bank’s steadfast commitment to deliver its social responsibility by empowering and upskilling the young generation to play an active role in the future.”

“In light of the program’s resounding success over the past years, NBK always seeks to enhance its content with the aim of developing participants’ personal skills, such as training on presentation skills, and devising solutions for problem solving,” he added.

“NBK shows steadfast commitment to supporting the youth and students and developing their skills and experience through the most advanced training programs, which translates in upskilling and qualifying them to actively contribute to the success of public and private sector institutions in the future, thus promoting sustainability among national cadres,” he noted.

It is worth mentioning that since founding, NBK has fostered corporate social responsibility culture as a cardinal principle for serving the community at large. To this end, it contributed large investments in social support, and introduced many meaningful programs in areas including education, healthcare, training and recruitment of national talent, social support and welfare programs as well as environmental and sports initiatives.