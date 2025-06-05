Under the esteemed patronage of His Excellency Ali Bin Saleh Al Saleh, Chairman of the Shura Council, the Bahrain Technology Companies Society (BTECH), in strategic collaboration with the World Summit Awards (WSA) will host the prestigious Bahrain Digital Content Award (BDC Award) this June.

This landmark initiative highlights the rising strategic significance of the digital content sector and its pivotal contribution to driving sustainable digital transformation across the Kingdom of Bahrain.

On this occasion, Mr. Ahmed Ateyatalla Alhujairi, Chairman of the Digital content awards, stated: “The continuation of the Bahrain Digital Content Award underscores the strategic importance of the digital content sector as a key enabler of innovation, economic growth, and national development. The award serves as a key catalyst for inspiring creative talent to develop impactful digital solutions that drive progress across diverse sectors and contribute meaningfully to the Kingdom’s socio-economic development and digital prosperity."

Mr. Ahmed Ateyatalla Alhujairi further emphasised that fostering a culture of digital entrepreneurship is an essential pillar in advancing the strategic objectives outlined in Bahrain’s Vision 2030.

Mr. Tareq Fakhroo, Chairman of the Bahrain Technology Companies Society (BTECH), expressed his heartfelt appreciation and noting that such support plays a pivotal role in reinforcing the Society’s efforts to drive digital innovation across the Kingdom, and added, “The 2025 edition of the Bahrain Digital Content Award seeks to attract distinguished startups, private company, government body, or academic institution and more in the digital content arena. As in previous editions, the award will serve as a strategic platform for participants to showcase their capabilities, forge meaningful partnerships, and expand their footprint across local, regional, and international markets.”

It is noteworthy that the previous edition of the Bahrain Digital Content Award achieved significant success, honouring a distinguished group of creators and renowned institutions for their outstanding contributions to the digital landscape. The event served as a testament to Bahrain’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, excellence, and leadership in the field of digital content. The renewed patronage of His Excellency Ali Bin Saleh Al Saleh, Chairman of the Shura Council, for this year’s edition further affirms the Kingdom’s sustained national focus on advancing this dynamic and strategically vital sector.