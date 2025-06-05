Muscat, Oman — LYNEports, the leading digital planning platform for vertiport and air mobility infrastructure, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with AeroVecto, a pioneering hybrid electric VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft company based in Oman.

AeroVecto’s flagship aircraft, Shuttle, is designed to redefine public transportation in Oman and the wider GCC region. Prioritizing passenger capacity and comfort, Shuttle is poised to transform how people move within and between cities, ushering in a new era of clean, efficient, and scalable urban air mobility.

Through this partnership, LYNEports will support the planning and simulation of AeroVecto’s Shuttle network, ensuring that every site is designed with aviation-grade safety, operational feasibility, and regulatory compliance in mind. Leveraging LYNEports' AI-powered platform, AeroVecto will be able to assess optimal locations, simulate flight paths, and visualize integrated transport networks to accelerate AAM adoption across Oman.

“We’re excited to support AeroVecto in bringing their innovative vision to life,” said Rasha Alshami, CEO of LYNEports. “Their commitment to solving real public transport challenges in the region aligns perfectly with our mission to make AAM infrastructure accessible, safe, and well-planned from day one.”

“At AeroVecto, our vision is to make high-capacity aerial commuting a practical reality for cities across the region,” added Fahad Al Riyami, CEO of AeroVecto. “We are excited to partner with LYNEports to advance vertiport planning and route optimization of the Shuttle network, enabling efficient urban air transport for the masses.” This partnership marks a significant step in bridging technology and real-world mobility, positioning Oman as a regional leader in next-generation public transportation and AAM innovation.

About LYNEports

LYNEports is a digital infrastructure planning platform for advanced air mobility. Designed for planners, architects, regulators, and OEMs, LYNEports offers AI-powered vertiport design, regulatory simulation, and geospatial analysis, all in one easy-to-use interface.

About AeroVecto

AeroVecto is an Omani eVTOL company developing Shuttle, a hybrid-electric aircraft built to redefine urban public transport.

Focused on high-capacity, sustainable air travel, AeroVecto aims to connect cities with comfort, safety, and accessibility in mind.

