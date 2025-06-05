Jeddah: A dedicated team of doctors, medical staff and paramedics from UAE-headquartered Response Plus Medical, a subsidiary of Response Plus Holding PJSC (ADX: RPM), the largest pre-hospital care and emergency medical services provider in the region, is currently delivering extensive healthcare services to pilgrims participating in Hajj 2025.

With a fleet of 125 ambulances, 18 fully-equipped medical clinics, and 350 trained medical professionals, RPM is committed to ensuring the safety, health, and well-being of all pilgrims throughout their sacred journey.

During Hajj season, Saudi Arabia welcomes nearly 3 million pilgrims from around the globe. The ambulance fleet has been strategically stationed across key Hajj sites to provide rapid response and emergency care whenever needed. The 18 medical clinics are staffed with experienced doctors, nurses, and support staff, offering a wide range of services from routine health assessments to urgent medical interventions.

Commenting on RPM’s contribution to the success of the Hajj season, Dr Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding PJSC, said: “Our mission is to support Hajj pilgrims in their spiritual journey by maintaining their health and safety, while ensuring their families and loved ones’ peace of mind. Under the leadership of Baneesh Abdulla, CEO of Saudi RPM, the large medical team has been making rigorous preparations on-ground in the last two weeks to provide Hajj pilgrims with the best emergency medical services, offering everyone the prompt and compassionate care they deserve.”

Through this on-site mission, RPM reaffirms its commitment to excellence in emergency medical services and community care for events of any scale or magnitude.