Empowering Saudi female talent through cross-cultural collaboration and professional development

Riyadh, saudi arabia – ABB Saudi Arabia is pleased to announce the launch of its “2025 Women’s Mentorship Program”, developed in partnership with the Saudi-Swedish Executive Women's Network (SSEWN). This pioneering initiative reinforces ABB Saudi Arabia’s commitment to empowering Saudi female talents through cross-cultural collaboration within the Kingdom and beyond.

The program is a structured initiative designed to accelerate the professional career growth of ABB Saudi Arabi’s female employees by connecting them with experienced mentors from both, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Sweden. Through monthly one-on-one virtual sessions, group mentoring, shadowing opportunities, and real-world business challenges, mentees will gain leadership insights, strategic guidance, and career development support.

Targeting both early-career professionals and high-potential Saudi female employees at ABB Saudi Arabia, the mentorship initiative aims to strengthen leadership pipelines and support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals for increasing Saudi female participation in the workforce.

“This mentorship program reflects ABB Saudi Arabia’s belief in the power of collaboration and shared success,” said Ali Al-Koud, Country HR Manager, ABB Saudi Arabia. “By empowering our Saudi female talents and facilitating knowledge exchange with our Swedish partners, we are not only investing in individual careers—but also in the future of industry and innovation in the Kingdom.”

“We are proud to partner with ABB Saudi Arabia on this impactful initiative. It is a true model for global cooperation and women’s empowerment,” said Katie Hagström, Director of the Saudi-Swedish Executive Women's Network, and Mentorship Program Lead. “By linking talented Saudi women with experienced professionals from the Kingdom and Sweden, we are building bridges of opportunity, knowledge, and mutual growth.”

The program structure includes regular virtual mentorship sessions, cross-cultural networking, and a graduation ceremony recognizing outstanding achievements. Participating mentors will guide mentees through personalized development journeys, providing both strategic counsel and practical experience.

As a recognized technology leader in electrification and automation, ABB Saudi Arabia continues to reinforce its reputation as an employer of choice for women. This program stands as a tangible expression of ABB’s values—Courage, Care, Curiosity, and Collaboration—and a powerful step toward a more inclusive and diverse industrial future.

The Saudi-Swedish Executive Women's Network is a professional network for women in Saudi Arabia and Sweden. The network exists to strengthen the commerce and communal ties between the Kingdoms of Saudi Arabia and Sweden, with a focus on promoting women in entrepreneurship, board governance, and stakeholder engagement in their respective business communities and in the global market. It achieves its network mission by building direct relationships between individuals.

