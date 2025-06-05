Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – In a step that reflects Sharjah’s commitment to transforming innovative ideas into real-world solutions, the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) has announced the successful design and production of the smart medical bag “Masand” for Doctory, a leading health-tech company, within the state-of-the-art Sharjah Open Innovation Lab (SoiLAB).

This project highlights how SRTI Park’s laboratories have become an advanced platform for testing innovative medical products in partnership with the private sector, especially during the Hajj season, which presents an ideal opportunity to apply these practical solutions to meet pilgrims’ needs.

The “Masand” medical bag is a portable unit that integrates advanced medical devices for fast and effective health diagnostics. It was developed through close collaboration between Doctory’s team and SoiLAB’s expert engineers, leveraging the latest technologies in additive manufacturing, 3D printing, laser cutting, and electronic circuit design—reinforcing SRTI Park’s position as a leading hub for developing advanced medical devices through collaboration between government, academia, and industry.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, said: "Doctory’s innovative products, designed within SoiLAB, are a model of health innovation. This project reflects our commitment to empowering creative and innovative companies to turn their ideas into tangible solutions that improve lives. The Hajj season provides a unique opportunity to test these solutions in real-world conditions, showcasing SRTI Park’s ability to turn research and innovation into practical outcomes."

He added: "We are dedicated to enabling innovators by providing world-class research and development facilities, advanced industrial expertise, and supportive investment networks. Our goal is to create an environment where pioneering ideas in health technology can thrive, transforming how medical solutions are developed and implemented."

The “Masand” medical bag can directly connect patients with a network of specialized doctors, enabling remote diagnosis and treatment—even in areas with limited access to healthcare facilities. The bag has attracted significant attention from medical authorities and regulatory bodies during the current Hajj season, where it has proven effective in managing emergency health cases at the holy sites—affirming Sharjah’s role in supporting Hajj efforts through advanced technology.

Osama Shamsi Pasha, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Doctory, expressed his pride in this collaboration, saying: "The ‘Masand’ medical bag represents a significant leap in mobile healthcare, made possible by the advanced innovation environment and world-class team at SoiLAB. We have had previous successful collaborations with SoiLAB, such as developing the ‘Doctory Chair,’ which reinforces our confidence that SRTI Park is the ideal environment for testing ambitious ideas and turning them into practical products."

This project extends SRTI Park’s legacy of successful innovation, which includes developing protective masks during the COVID-19 pandemic using advanced lab techniques, as well as the production of smart prosthetic limbs in collaboration with specialized researchers—affirming its leadership today in testing and developing health devices that serve communities both locally and regionally.

SoiLAB: The Future of Prototyping and Innovation

The Sharjah Open Innovation Lab (SoiLAB) is a cornerstone of SRTI Park’s vision in the health technology sector. It is a cutting-edge facility for prototyping and manufacturing, empowering startups, researchers, and industry leaders to develop, test, and refine advanced technological solutions. With its expanding capabilities—including 3D printing of metals, polymers, and concrete; electronics manufacturing; textiles; robotics; and advanced digital manufacturing—SoiLAB is strengthening Sharjah’s position as a distinguished hub for healthcare innovation, medical device development, and AI-powered health solutions.

SRTI Park continues to play a pivotal role in the innovation ecosystem by attracting leading and emerging companies in the healthcare and medical diagnostics sector, providing a flexible and supportive environment for advanced manufacturing and innovation—positioning Sharjah as a gateway for exporting cutting-edge technology to the region and beyond.

