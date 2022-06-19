Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population announced on Saturday special preparations for the Muslim Hajj (pilgrimage) season, to ensure the health and safety of Egyptian pilgrims.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, stated that 12 medical clinics were equipped to provide medical and therapeutic services to pilgrims, including 9 clinics in hotels housing Egyptian pilgrims in Mecca, and 3 clinics in Madinah.

This came during a meeting held by Amr Kandil, the head of the preventive medicine sector and head of the medical mission for Hajj, with members of the medical mission, at the Princess Fatima Center for Medical and Vocational Education.

For his part, Kandil said that the mission was supported with 7 tons of medicines and medical supplies, pointing out that an emergency room was allocated around the clock to follow up the health status of Egyptian pilgrims, follow up on the balances of medicines and supplies and distribute them to clinics.

He added that the medical mission will provide its treatment services to Egyptians and all non-Egyptians who request the service, in addition to providing daily awareness lectures at pilgrims’ residence and distributing educational brochures to pilgrims.

Kandil pointed out that the health requirements required of each pilgrim include a QR Code certificate stating that he obtains the anti-Coronavirus vaccination and the booster dose, from the vaccination centers spread in all governorates.

Pilgrims can conduct their PCR tests to ensure that they are free of COVID-19, in the central laboratories of the Ministry of Health and Population, 72 hours before the travel date.

Kandil pointed out that the health requirements required of each pilgrim include obtaining a medical certificate stating that they are free from diseases, from the hospitals of the Ministry of Health, and a certificate of vaccinations against meningitis and polio, noting that the places for obtaining the vaccination service for pilgrims are located in the travelers health offices in all governorates.

