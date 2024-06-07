RIYADH — Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah announced the arrival of around 1.2 million pilgrims by the end of Thursday. The pilgrims, who flocked to the holy cities from all over the world, completed their entry procedures in a much easier and simpler way.



In a government news conference held in Riyadh on Thursday in the presence of Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosary, minister of Hajj emphasized the excellent health condition and high levels of satisfaction of the pilgrims. Expressing gratitude, the minister attributed this success to Allah first, followed by the unlimited support of the wise leadership, and the sincere efforts of the heroes of the sector serving the pilgrims.



Dr. Al-Rabiah said that the Kingdom, since its founding, has been honored to serve pilgrims and worshippers, as the wise leadership attaches great importance to providing the highest levels of care to pilgrims and to facilitate their arrival to the Two Holy Mosques and the Holy Sites, to perform the rituals with ease.



The minister reaffirmed the ongoing commitment to serving pilgrims, driven by directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and the close follow-up of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. He also acknowledged the continuous support of Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, along with the dedication of the princes and representatives in the regions of Makkah and Madinah.



With the continued arrival of pilgrims, Dr. Al-Rabiah emphasized the importance of cooperation from all pilgrims. He stressed the need for adherence to regulations and instructions to ensure a smooth and fulfilling Hajj experience for everyone. The minister reiterated the wise leadership’s unwavering commitment to ensuring a successful Hajj season. This manifested in early preparations, including diligent reviews of plans, projects, and initiatives. By addressing challenges from previous years and fostering creative solutions, the ministry strives to continuously improve pilgrim services. This dedication aligns perfectly with the goals of Kingdom’s Vision 2030, he pointed out.



Dr. Al-Rabiah emphasized the ministry’s commitment to early preparation for this year’s Hajj season, saying: “This dedication began immediately following the conclusion of the 2023 Hajj on Dhul Hijjah 12. Meetings were held with representatives of pilgrimage affairs offices to discuss initial arrangements. The Pilgrim Experience Program established the Hajj Project Management Office (Hajj PMO) to spearhead these efforts. Working collaboratively with over 50 government agencies, the Hajj PMO has overseen the implementation of more than 300 plans across 2,600 locations since the start of Muharram 1445.



He highlighted the ministry’s proactive approach to facilitating the Hajj experience for pilgrims worldwide. “Since the conclusion of last year's Hajj season, I and other leaders in the sector have embarked on a historic mission, visiting 11 countries and holding 24 official meetings,” he said. These direct discussions aimed to address challenges faced by pilgrims from these nations and explore opportunities for improved services. The success of these efforts is evidenced by the issuance of over one million Umrah visas by Dhul Qada 1445, a staggering sevenfold increase compared to the same period in 1444. He expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their partnership in achieving this milestone.



Al-Rabiah emphasized the importance of pilgrim awareness and adherence to regulations. To this end, the ministry has launched a multi-pronged approach. An international campaign, spanning over 20 countries, educates pilgrims about the dangers of violating Hajj regulations, fraudulent practices, and fake campaigns. A national campaign, “No Hajj without a Permit,” reinforces regulations and ensures a smooth and orderly Hajj experience for all pilgrims following proper procedures.



Furthermore, the minister highlighted the ongoing success of the Makkah Route Initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Interior, and operating in seven countries through 11 airports. It has facilitated the arrival of over 250,000 pilgrims this year.



Al-Rabiah said that over the past months, extensive training programs were conducted for more than 120,000 workers and pilgrim group leaders. These workshops, held in multiple languages both within the Kingdom and abroad, equip personnel with the necessary skills to deliver the highest level of hospitality and service to all pilgrims.



The minister highlighted improvements made to the service system for pilgrims. “By fostering competition among Hajj service companies, the number of providers has increased to 35 this year. These companies are carefully selected for their expertise in hospitality, financial stability, and commitment to delivering exceptional service,” he said.



Previously, pilgrims from countries without organized Hajj missions relied on intermediaries. To address this challenge, the ministry implemented a direct electronic registration system, eliminating intermediaries and ensuring pilgrims receive the agreed-upon services. This initiative began in Europe and America in 1443 and has since expanded to cover 126 countries, generating significant praise and satisfaction from participating nations. For domestic pilgrims, a unified electronic portal simplifies service selection, while the Nusuk application offers over 120 digital services.



Al-Rabiah emphasized the dedication of Hajj and Umrah personnel. “The highly qualified individuals, motivated by a sense of honor, religious duty, and national responsibility, work tirelessly alongside over 10,000 male and female volunteers,” he said. The minister highlighted infrastructure improvements designed to enhance the pilgrim experience. Eleven prototype buildings, accommodating 37,000 pilgrims, were completed within a remarkable nine months.



Regarding the experience enhancement projects, Al-Rabiah noted that the area surrounding Al-Mashar Al-Haram was developed through the inauguration of a pathway project designed to facilitate movement with ease and convenience. He also highlighted the installation of the world’s largest air cooling and purification station in the Grand Mosque.



Al-Rabiah said partners in the transportation sector continue their rapid development work. This Hajj season will witness the operation of Al-Mashaer train with a capacity of 72,000 passengers per hour, contributing to the transportation of over 350,000 pilgrims between the Holy Sites. Furthermore, continuous collaboration is taking place with the partners in the Ministry of Health around the clock to monitor the health situation of the pilgrims.



Al-Rabiah underlined that the Kingdom has dedicated all capabilities and resources to achieve the success of the Hajj season for the year 1445 and ensure exceptional progress as part of a transformative experience. He added that this experience is supported by the outcome of Saudi Vision 2030 in its eighth year through the initiatives of the Pilgrim Experience Program, which aims to fulfill the aspirations of the leadership in exerting all efforts to serve the Hajj pilgrims.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).