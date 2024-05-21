JEDDAH — A total of 267,657 pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia from all over the world to perform the annual pilgrimage of Hajj until the end of Sunday. The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) said on Monday that this figure includes pilgrims who came via Saudi airports, seaports and land entry points. The overwhelming majority of pilgrims came by air.



The Jawazat said that it is mobilizing all its capabilities to simplify the entry procedures for the pilgrims by reinforcing its online platforms at international air, land and sea ports with the highly advanced technological devices operated by qualified human cadres who are proficient in different languages spoken by the pilgrims.



Pilgrims started streaming into the Kingdom from all parts of the world since Dhul Qada 1, corresponding to May 9, when the annual pilgrimage season commenced. Tens of thousands of pilgrims are arriving in Makkah and Madinah on a daily basis, amid an integrated and accessible system dedicated to serve the pilgrims to perform their rituals in ease and comfort.

