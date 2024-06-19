MAKKAH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman paid the expenses for sacrificial animals for 3,322 pilgrims from 88 countries, who came to perform Hajj as the guests of the King.



This is under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Guests Program for Hajj, Umrah and Visit, implemented by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance.



Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Sheikh considered this royal gesture as an extension of the King’s generosity toward all Muslims from around the world.

