MADINAH — The Haramain High Speed Railway Station in Madinah has geared up to deal with the unprecedented number of passengers during the last 10 days of Ramadan.



The number of gates at the station has been increased from 8 to 24 gates, in addition to arranging two new lounges to welcome arriving and departing travelers. This aims to improve passengers’ experience and facilitate their smooth movement.



The passengers are provided with free transportation between the train station and the Prophet's Mosque, with special arrangements for senior citizens and people with special needs. This is part of the Haramain Railway's efforts to provide the best possible means of transportation for visitors and pilgrims.



The Saudi Railways Company (SAR) has announced that its Ramadan plan includes operation of 3400 trips between Makkah and Madinah with provision of more than 1.6 million seats. There has been an increase of 130 daily trips during the last 10 days of Ramadan. This is to accommodate the increasing number of pilgrims and visitors.



The Haramain High Speed Train facilitates easier transportation between Makkah and Madinah via Jeddah, the King Abdulaziz International Airport Jeddah, and King Abdullah Economic City. The Haramain Train, with a speed of 300 km per hour, is considered as one of the top 10 fastest electric trains in the world and one of the largest transportation projects in the Middle East.



It makes the perfect choice of transportation between the two holy cities. The train, with a capacity of 417 passengers in its business and economy classes, takes two hours to cover the distance of 453 km between Makkah and Madinah.

