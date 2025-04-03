RIYADH — Saudi Arabia recorded its highest-ever annual travel surplus in 2024, reaching SR49.8 billion in the balance of payments, according to data from the Saudi Central Bank.



The surplus surpassed the previous record of SR46 billion in 2023, marking a year-on-year growth of approximately 8.3%.



The growth was driven primarily by a significant increase in spending by international visitors to the Kingdom.



In 2024, inbound visitor spending soared to a record SR153.6 billion, compared to SR135 billion in 2023 — a 13.8% rise.



Meanwhile, outbound travel spending by Saudi residents also increased.



Travelers from the Kingdom spent SR103.8 billion abroad in 2024, up from SR88 billion the previous year, representing an 18% increase.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).