MADINAH — Madinah Region Emir Prince Salman bin Sultan inaugurated the new premium lounge called ALTANFEETHI at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport.



The Emir inspected the facilities of the new lounge, which combines authenticity and modernity in its design and adheres to the highest international specifications and standards.



Speaking on the occasion, Prince Salman bin Sultan emphasized that the qualitative development projects at the Madinah airport reflect the wise leadership's keenness on enhancing the quality of services provided to pilgrims. He pointed out that the region's development in infrastructure and vital facilities reflects the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to transform Madinah into an integrated cultural destination.



Spanning 1,200 square meters, the lounge can accommodate over 240,000 passengers annually, representing a 95 percent increase in operational capacity. Equipped with cutting-edge systems and technologies, the lounge offers a premium travel experience, featuring advanced check-in platforms, dedicated facilities for individuals with disabilities, and eco-friendly elements like natural plant displays that reflect Madinah's unique aesthetic.



The inauguration was attended by General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) President Abdulaziz Al-Duailej and ALTANFEETHI Company Board of Directors Chairman Eng. Mohammed Alkhuraisi, as well as several senior civil and military officials.



It is noteworthy that ALTANFEETHI Company manages more than 27 lounges in the Kingdom’s airports. These lounges are considered as the main reception gates for guests and VIPs, due to the exclusive and premium services they provide.

