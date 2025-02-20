MAKKAH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has introduced four main packages for domestic pilgrims, including citizens and expatriates, for the Hajj season of 2025.

These packages are designed to cater to diverse budgets and preferences of the pilgrims, who can review and select from these packages according to their needs.



The ministry published salient features of these packagers through its Nusuk electronic application. First package includes camps that have been developed in Mina to provide high-end services with a comfortable level of facilities and shared accommodation for the pilgrims. The prices of these camps start from SR10,366, excluding the cost of transportation.



Second package is hospitality camps in Mina with shared accommodation, and their prices start from SR8,092 excluding the cost of transportation while the third package is accommodation in one of the six towers, which are distinguished by their location near the Jamarat Bridge and shared accommodation, and their prices start from SR13,150, excluding the cost of transportation.



Fourth package is the Kidana Al-Wadi Towers, which are modern towers equipped with advanced facilities and personal services, with the provision of meals and shared accommodation options, and their prices start from SR12,537 excluding the cost of transportation

