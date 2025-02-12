RIYADH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that companies and establishments that are licensed to offer Hajj services for domestic pilgrims can pay the fee of packages for this year’s Hajj in three installments.

The ministry emphasized that pilgrims shall be given two mandatory vaccinations against Neisseria meningitis and seasonal influenza.



According to the ministry, the first installment, representing 20 percent of the total value of the package, shall be paid within 72 hours from the date of booking, while the second installment, representing 40 percent, shall be paid until Ramadan 20, and the payment of the third and last installment, representing 40 percent, must be made until Shawwal 20.



The ministry said that a separate invoice will be issued for each installment upon partial payment, and the reservation status will appear "Unconfirmed" until the completion of payment of the third installment. It is also possible to pay the full value of the package altogether.



The ministry announced on Feb. 8 the opening of Hajj 2025 registration for domestic pilgrims, including citizens and residents, and urged applicants to submit their requests through the Nusuk app or the official e-portal.

It emphasized that the citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) or those coming to the Kingdom on a visit or work visa are not entitled to register through this platform, as registration is limited to only those who have a citizen ID or a resident ID.



The ministry stated that the minimum age is 15 years for citizens and residents on the basis of the Hijri calendar and there is no upper age limit.

It pointed out that priority is given to those who have not previously performed Hajj, and the blood relative of a female pilgrim is exempted from this.

Children will not be allowed to perform Hajj, it added

