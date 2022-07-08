More than 25,000 medical staff are providing health services to Hajj pilgrims in Makkah, Madinah, and other holy sites at 23 hospitals, said Saudi Arabia's Health Ministry spokesman, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abdali.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted him as saying that the ministry is prepared to provide all required services to the pilgrims. The hospitals at the holy sites have 4,654 inpatient beds, including 1,080 beds in intensive care units, as well as 238 beds allocated for cases of sunstroke, in addition to 175 ambulances in service, including fully-serviced vehicles in an advanced manner, Al-Abdali said.

The spokesman added, "The health status of the pilgrims is reassuring, and no outbreaks of diseases affecting public health have been recorded among them. The health sectors have so far received more than 53,000 visitors to health facilities, while the number of services provided by virtual health centre has reached 1,736."



WAM/Binsal AbdulKader/Lina ibrahim