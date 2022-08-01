Manama, Bahrain: CTM360, a leading digital risk protection platform, is pleased to announce its headquarter office relocation to Bahrain Financial Harbour.



Aligned with the company’s commitment to strategic growth, CTM360’s relocation will open the door for future opportunities. The new office space better serves CTM360’s ambitions to accommodate the rising headcount needed to support business growth and offers a great working environment that encourages creativity.



“We are very excited to move to our new office; it is a huge milestone for our thriving company,” said Mirza Asrar Baig, CEO, and Founder of CTM360. “The new office enables us to expand the workforce and cater to our fast-tracked expansion plans.”



CTM350’s relocation represents a step forward towards innovation and its continued responsibility to provide the clients with the best knowledge and solutions.



Founded in 2014, CTM360 has grown to be the first Arab company recognized by Gartner in CTI, DRP and EASM. It will continue leveraging the cybersecurity world to make the digital world safer. As an award-winning cybersecurity company, CTM360 remains a leading detection and response provider in cyberspace and the digital domain.



CTM360 held a soft opening and plans to have a ceremony in the next few weeks.



