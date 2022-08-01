Manama, Bahrain: CTM360, a leading digital risk protection platform, is pleased to announce its headquarter office relocation to Bahrain Financial Harbour.
Aligned with the company’s commitment to strategic growth, CTM360’s relocation will open the door for future opportunities. The new office space better serves CTM360’s ambitions to accommodate the rising headcount needed to support business growth and offers a great working environment that encourages creativity.
“We are very excited to move to our new office; it is a huge milestone for our thriving company,” said Mirza Asrar Baig, CEO, and Founder of CTM360. “The new office enables us to expand the workforce and cater to our fast-tracked expansion plans.”
CTM350’s relocation represents a step forward towards innovation and its continued responsibility to provide the clients with the best knowledge and solutions.
Founded in 2014, CTM360 has grown to be the first Arab company recognized by Gartner in CTI, DRP and EASM. It will continue leveraging the cybersecurity world to make the digital world safer. As an award-winning cybersecurity company, CTM360 remains a leading detection and response provider in cyberspace and the digital domain.
CTM360 held a soft opening and plans to have a ceremony in the next few weeks.
-Ends-
CTM360 relocates to accommodate greater business growth
Aligned with the company’s commitment to strategic growth, CTM360’s relocation will open the door for future opportunities
Manama, Bahrain: CTM360, a leading digital risk protection platform, is pleased to announce its headquarter office relocation to Bahrain Financial Harbour.
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.