Dubai, UAE: Armstrong Fluid Technology, a leading innovator in the design and manufacturing of intelligent fluid-flow and control solutions, is fueling the regional shift towards sustainable energy consumption through its high-value, energy-saving solutions.

As the first company in the commercial-scale HVAC sector to receive a Queen’s Award for Sustainable Development, continuing to lead the way in sustainability is fundamental to Armstrong’s purpose and long-term strategy for success.

By leveraging advanced intelligence and demand-based control, Armstrong has not only reached, but surpassed its 2018 goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions among its global customer base by 2 million tons. In just 4 years, the company has helped its customers save 2.5 billion kWh of electricity, resulting in more than $300 million in cost savings. Achieving this goal is equivalent to taking 600,000 cars off the road for a year, or off-setting the average annual CO2 emissions generated by 100,000 people.

This impressive achievement was made possible through a combination of Armstrong’s innovative Design Envelope technology and Active Performance Management software, Pump Manager. Pump Manager’s 3-layer architecture adds the power of digital twins, edge computing, and cloud-based technology to intelligent Design Envelope equipment.

Already accounting for over 75% of a building’s energy usage, the energy demand of HVAC systems throughout the GCC is expected to triple by 2030. By bringing performance resilience and transparency to system design and operations, Armstrong’s advanced solutions are amplifying efficiency, while simultaneously improving building performance to minimize this growth in demand as much as possible.

Charles Armstrong, Chairman and CEO at Armstrong Fluid Technology commented: “Our accomplishments within the field of sustainability are a testament to our commitment to working with our clients and communities in the region to achieve net-zero emissions. We’re incredibly proud of the collective energy savings we have achieved, yet at the same time, we recognise that the work in this area is not yet complete. Buildings worldwide continue to be some of the largest contributors of greenhouse gasses. Through our core competencies of fluid-flow, energy transfer, demand-based control, and digitalisation, we will continue to engineer and manufacture new and improved solutions that further optimize HVAC system performance.”

About Armstrong Fluid Technology

With eight manufacturing facilities on four continents, and employees around the world, Armstrong Fluid Technology is known as an innovator in the design, engineering and manufacturing of intelligent fluid flow equipment, control solutions and optimization technologies.

In the shift toward digitalization and integration of fluid-flow systems, Armstrong leads the industry. With advanced solutions that leverage edge computing, IoT, machine learning, digital twin technology and demand-based control, Armstrong provides and protects efficiency in building mechanical systems, approaching energy optimization as a whole-building challenge and advancing the practice of full lifecycle management. Focusing on HVAC, Plumbing, Gas Transmission and Fire Safety applications, we provide energy-efficient, cost-effective solutions and performance management services to building and facility professionals around the world.

Armstrong Fluid Technology is committed to sustainability. In 2019, Armstrong signed the Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment, a program launched by the World Green Building Council. As a signatory to the program, Armstrong has pledged to ensure that all its offices and manufacturing facilities operate at net-zero carbon by the year 2030.

