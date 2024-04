The Polish finance ministry forecast Poland's general government debt level rising to 60.6% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2026 and to 63.2% in 2027, exceeding a legal limit of 60%, in a report published on Monday.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk's government said in a white paper on public finance that the previous ruling party's policies have muddled public finances and put the country at risk of exceeding debt limits.

(Reporting by Karol Badohal and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk)