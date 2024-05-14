British foreign minister David Cameron said on Tuesday attacks on aid convoys headed for Gaza were "appalling" and that Israel must hold those responsible to account.

"Attacks by extremists on aid convoys en route to Gaza are appalling. Gazans are at risk of famine and in desperate need of supplies," Cameron wrote on X.

"Israel must hold attackers to account and do more to allow aid in – I will be raising my concerns with the Israeli government."

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James)