Romania's economy rose 0.1% on the year in the first quarter, below market expectations, a flash estimate from the National Statistics Board showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the economy to grow 2.7%.

On a quarterly basis, the economy grew 0.5% in seasonally adjusted terms in the first quarter. (Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega and Antonis Pothitos in Gdansk)