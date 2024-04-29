The third Ministerial meeting of the UAE-Romania Joint Committee took place at the Romanian Parliament Palace in Bucharest. The UAE delegation was led by Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Head of the Office of International Affairs at the Presidential Court, with Romania represented by Marcel Ciolacu, Prime Minister, and Sorin Grindeanu, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure.

Prime Minister Ciolacu extended a warm welcome to Almheiri and the accompanying delegation, commending the robust relations between the UAE and Romania across various economic, trade, and investment sectors.

He emphasised the UAE's significant role as a major partner for Romania in the region and highlighted the mutual interest of both countries' leaderships in strengthening bilateral ties for the benefit of their peoples.

Sultan Mohamed Al Ali, UAE Ambassador to Romania, was also in attendance, alongside several senior officials from UAE government entities, as well as representatives from the private sector, business community, institutions, and companies from both nations.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed enhancing cooperation in key sectors vital to both countries, including tourism, education, scientific research, health, industry, small and medium enterprises, renewable energy, civil aviation, agriculture, and food security. Additionally, investment cooperation and opportunities within the Romanian market were explored, with a focus on inviting UAE companies and funds to invest.

Almheiri commended the strength and depth of bilateral relations, underscoring the forward-focused vision of the leaderships of both countries, built on trust and the foundations of long-term cooperation. She emphasized the significance of fostering trade exchange and building strong partnerships across various sectors, particularly in small and medium enterprises.

She highlighted the breadth of investment opportunities available, urging UAE business owners and investors to explore the investment landscape and new opportunities in sectors such as trade, energy, renewable energy, technology, agriculture, transportation, logistics services, tourism, knowledge exchange, and cybersecurity.

Furthermore, she reiterated the Committee's commitment to developing significant initiatives and partnerships to enhance joint endeavours, overcome challenges, and ensure tangible results for the benefit of both countries and their peoples.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Romania. The memorandum, signed by Humaid Mohamed ben Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation, and Bogdan Visan, Deputy General Secretary of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania, aims to further strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.

Following the meeting, Al Ali hosted a dinner at the UAE Embassy, with Almheiri engaging with UAE business owners and investors to discuss investment projects and new opportunities which emerged from the Joint Committee meeting.