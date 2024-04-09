PHOTO
Romania's economy grew 3.0% on the year in the fourth quarter, the National Statistics Board (INS) said on Tuesday, in line a 3.0% preliminary estimate, while domestic consumption grew 3.9% year-on-year. On a quarterly basis, GDP fell 0.5% in seasonally adjusted terms, data showed. Q4 (Y/Y) Q4 (Q/Q) Real GDP 3.0 -0.5 Final consumption 3.9 2.3 Gross fixed capital formation 21.4 5.5 Exports of goods and services -1.8 -1.5 Imports of goods and services 2.5 0.9 Agriculture 16.2 -11.4 Industry -2.0 -3.0 Construction 14.6 2.0 * Quarter-on-quarter data is seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Antonis Triantafyllou and Marta Maciag in Gdansk)