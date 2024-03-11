Romania's foreign trade deficit narrowed by 15.5% on the year to 1.958 billion euros ($2.14 billion) in January, the National Statistics Board said on Monday.

The shortfall in January of last year stood at 2.317 billion euros, data showed.

The Statistics Board said January CIF (cost/insurance/freight) imports were 9.044 billion euros, down 4.8% on the year, while exports were 7.085 billion, down 1.3%. ($1 = 0.9146 euros) (Reporting by Rafal Wojciech Nowak and Antonis Triantafyllou in Gdansk)



