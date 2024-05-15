LONDON — UK Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lucy Frazer, lauded Saudi Arabia for its ambitious goals across various fields, particularly in culture and creativity, which are in alignment with Vision 2030.



Frazer emphasized the UK's commitment to actively participate in Saudi Arabia's initiatives, strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations.



Frazer expressed her admiration during her participation in the "GREAT FUTURES" conference held at the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh.



She highlighted the significant progress made in Saudi sports and mentioned that many British sports stars will soon compete in the Kingdom, further enhancing cultural exchange and cooperation.



The Secretary of State conveyed the UK's keenness to bolster its economy and enhance citizens' quality of life through collaboration opportunities and by expanding creative industries with Saudi Arabia.



She also acknowledged Saudi Arabia's emerging role as a leader in shaping the region's culture, particularly in the realms of culture, sports, and tourism.

